Moraga, CA

smcgaels.com

XC | Gaels Cross Country season kicks off at USF Invitational

MORAGA, Calif. – The Saint Mary's men's and women's Cross Country programs will open the new season at the University of San Francisco Invitational at Golden Gate Park on Saturday. The Gaels will look to build on the success of last season, welcoming 15 newcomers to the Saint Mary's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

