Channahon, IL

Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County

Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan. Projects and traffic...
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man

A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena

The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
Nick’s Top 5 Reasons to Become Members at Brookfield Zoo

You know it. You love it. Brookfield Zoo has been a staple of family fun in Chicagoland for generations! I’m sure you’ve gone once or twice in your life, but have you considered a membership? You REALLY, REALLY should! It’s one of the best deals going, especially if you have kids (or you entertain someone else’s kids from time to time)!
Help Save Lives at The World’s largest Dog Wedding

Hi it’s Leslie, and your dog can participate in an effort to create the world’s largest dog wedding, and it all goes to help save lives of veterans and dogs. And it’s right in our backyard, at Northwestern Medicine Fields home of the the Kane County Cougars.
