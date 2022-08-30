Read full article on original website
CFB world reacts to UCLA’s record low attendance at Rose Bowl
The UCLA football program got its 2022 season going in a good way on Saturday. The Bruins trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but dominated from there, routing Bowling Green 45-17. The UCLA fans at the Rose Bowl were no doubt happy. Not only did they get to see their team win, but they got plenty of room to stretch out and practice social distancing.
College football world reacts to wild Backyard Brawl ending
Fans have waited a decade for another edition of the Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia. They were finally treated to one Thursday night, and it lived up to the hype and much more. With the game tied heading into the fourth quarter, the Panthers’ backs were against the...
CFB world reacts to very unusual delay in Virginia Tech-Old Dominion game
Just when you thought you saw it all in college football, something comes up that just astonishes everybody. The second half kickoff of the Virginia Tech Hokies–Old Dominion Monarchs game was briefly delayed because some Virginia Tech coaches were stuck in an elevator. You heard me right, as the coaches were heading up to the press box to monitor things and coach from high above, they were stuck in the elevator on the way to their destination. It’s a highly unusual reason for a football game to be delayed but one that makes complete sense.
College football world reacts to heartwarming Iowa tradition
College football is rich in history and tradition all over the country, whether it’s Script Ohio at Ohio State, the jump around at Wisconsin, or the Fan Club banner at Michigan. But a recent tradition at Iowa has recently become one of the best and most beloved traditions in all of college football.
Florida has hilariously unique way to honor Steve Spurrier
One of the biggest games of the first college football weekend is a pivotal matchup between the Florida Gators and Utah Utes on Saturday, and Florida has announced a cool promotion they are doing for former head coach Steve Spurrier. The former coach who many know as the “Head Ball...
College football world reacts to Duke RB trucking referee
It’s safe to say that Duke running back Jaylen Coleman was amped up for his team’s season-opening game against Temple on Friday. One unfortunate referee from that game would certainly attest to that. On the second play from scrimmage, Coleman took a handoff from Blue Devils quarterback Riley...
NFL world reacts to insane new Dallas Cowboys burger
While the Dallas Cowboys are likely focused on putting out an impressive product on the field this season, it looks like their stadium concessions are already turning it up a notch as the team is rolling out an absolutely insane new burger for fans to consume on Sundays. According to...
Urban Meyer rumored for potential Pac-12 opening
Arizona State has become something of a place where failed NFL coaches get a second chance to prove themselves. If the rumors are true, they might just add another one to the mix in the form of Urban Meyer. The Sun Devils come into the season with head coach Herm...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Detroit Lions give important Jameson Williams update
Former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams suffered a setback when he tore his ACL during the 2021 College Football Playoff championship game. But he was still a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions, and it sounds like his recovery is going according to plan. Lions general manager Brad...
College football world reacts to ugly Iowa vs. South Dakota State game
In a world where high-powered offenses like the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide dominate college football, one of the first games from Saturday’s week one college football slate was certainly not high scoring. In fact, Saturday’s noon matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Dakota State was so low scoring it was tough to watch.
College football world reacts to insane UNC-Appalachian State game
The first college football Saturday has produced some great games thus far, but North Carolina’s game against Appalachian State is a game that has stood out to college football fans as by far the craziest of the day. App State made it clear from the start that they came...
Florida knocks off No. 7 Utah in crazy ending; college football fans react
Are the Florida Gators back? It may be too soon to conclude that, but the 2022 season opener was a fantastic start for first-year head coach Billy Napier’s squad (after Florida went 6-7 last season). Florida took down No. 7 Utah 29-26 on Saturday night in The Swamp. It...
College football world reacts to viral photo of Michigan punter
The Michigan Wolverines are taking on Colorado State Rams on Saturday, and one Michigan player is trending on social media despite playing very little impact on the outcome of the game overall. The game has been a clinic coming from Michigan, winning the game 51-7 one the back of an...
LSU starting QB against Florida State revealed
One of Sunday’s notable Week 1 college football games is the night game in New Orleans between the Florida State Seminoles and the LSU Tigers (7:30 p.m. Eastern, ABC). The Seminoles got their season, head coach Mike Norvell‘s third at the helm, off on the right foot with a 47-7 Week 0 home win against the FCS Duquesne Dukes last Saturday. This is the first game of the 2022 campaign for the Tigers, and the first at LSU for new head coach Brian Kelly.
College football world reacts to Georgia pummeling Oregon
To many, Georgia-Oregon was going to be the college football game of the day on Saturday, but it turned out to be a total blowout. No. 3 Georgia walloped No. 11 (certainly not No. 11 after this game) Oregon 49-3 in Atlanta. From the start, the Dawgs steamrolled the Ducks...
Alabama is a historic favorite to win national title
The Alabama Crimson Tide is entering the 2022 college football season as not only the No. 1 team in the country, but they’re also one of the heaviest preseason favorites to win the national championship in college football history. According to ESPN, Alabama is opening the season with +180...
College football world reacts to Dan Mullen’s CFP prediction
Dan Mullen recently entered the media world as a college football analyst and he’s learning very quickly that when you make predictions in that role you’re going to get feedback. Mullen, who officially joined ESPN2’s college football studio coverage alongside Kevin Connors and Sam Acho this summer, posted...
College football fans react to Bo Nix’s performance vs Georgia
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix made his debut with the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, and it didn’t go well. The No. 11 Ducks were annihilated 49-3 by the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta. Nix completed 21-of-37 passes for 173 yards and two interceptions, both of which came in the first half (No. 3 Georgia took a 28-3 lead into halftime).
