Just when you thought you saw it all in college football, something comes up that just astonishes everybody. The second half kickoff of the Virginia Tech Hokies–Old Dominion Monarchs game was briefly delayed because some Virginia Tech coaches were stuck in an elevator. You heard me right, as the coaches were heading up to the press box to monitor things and coach from high above, they were stuck in the elevator on the way to their destination. It’s a highly unusual reason for a football game to be delayed but one that makes complete sense.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO