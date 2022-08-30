ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston

For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational - Boston

While playing on the PGA Tour, Cameron Smith earned $3.6 million for his victory at the Players Championship in March, $2.5 million for winning the Open Championship in July and $1.476 million for his triumph at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. Yet by joining LIV Golf and making his debut at this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Boston, the 29-year-old Aussie could exceed each of those paydays with a victory at The International in Bolton, Mass.
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game

Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
Golf Digest

Phil Mickelson laments his 'atrocious' results since joining LIV Golf

BOLTON, Mass — Phil Mickelson did not mince his words Friday at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. His scores have been terrible since returning to golf in June—which he did at LIV Golf’s opening event in England—following a personal break he took to allow the dust to settle from inflammatory comments he made about how the PGA Tour conducted its business.
Golf Digest

LIV golfer Martin Kaymer says he won't play at BMW PGA Championship because of potential player friction

BOLTON, Mass. — Martin Kaymer was one of 19 LIV golfers listed on the DP World Tour website as being in the field at next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. But with the anticipated tension between the players who have jumped to the rival Saudi-backed league competing alongside members of the former European Tour’s in their flagship event, held nearby the tour’s headquarters, the two-time major champion has decided not to play.
golfmagic.com

Former LIV Golf player pledges support to DP World Tour after $360,000 payday

DP World Tour pro Pablo Larrazabal, who played in the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, appears to have no plans to play the series anymore. The 39-year-old Spanish pro was one of several DP World Tour members including the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell who were fined £100,000 and banned from three tournaments for playing the curtain raising LIV event just outside of London.
The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
The Spun

PGA Tour Reportedly Threatens To Ban More Golfers

The PGA Tour isn't messing around when it comes to LIV Golf. According to Sports Illustrated's Bob Garig, the PGA Tour is threatening some bans on Japan Golf Tour players who compete in LIV Golf events. Harig writes that this move helps explain why a few Japanese players that competed...
ClutchPoints

PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy

PGA star and Open Champion Cameron Smith officially moved to LIV Golf earlier this week. It didn’t take him long to make his feelings known on an issue paramount to the success of the rival league. As it stands, LIV Golfers cannot earn world ranking points, which are vital to qualifying for the PGA’s four […] The post PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson has surprising Masters take

It’s understood that anyone who wins the Masters has a lifetime invitation to continue playing in the Augusta National golf tournament. However, the LIV Golf situation has complicated things and two-two Masters champion Bubba Watson says he is coming to terms with the possibility that might not play in next year’s tournament.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf players allowed to wear shorts, says Greg Norman

LIV Golf endeavours to be different and provide a unique experience for the players at each event and they have strived to do this with a brand-new innovation at the Boston Invitational. At the conclusion of the first round at The International, Greg Norman announced on social media that LIV...
Golf Digest

As LIV Golf's top player, World No. 2 Cam Smith doesn't disappoint in his debut

BOLTON, Mass — The question was whether Cameron Smith would add legitimacy to LIV Golf after leaving the PGA Tour and signing on as the World No. 2 and reigning Open Championship winner. While that may take time, one thing was immediately clear in the Smith’s first round on the lucrative rival tour—the mullet-wearing Australian adds considerable entertainment.
