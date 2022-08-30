Read full article on original website
Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion
The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
College football Week 1 picks, predictions against the spread
College football Week 1 picks, predictions against the spreadAll times Eastern Sat., Sept. 3Colorado St. at Michigan (-27.5), Noon on ABC. The Wolverines lost much of what got them to the College Football Playoff, but should still play a dynamic brand of offense with Cade McNamara dealing to some ...
NFL・
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
West Virginia Coach Furious With Officials After Backyard Brawl
West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch. Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.
Alabama football: Utah State getting absurd payout for Week 1 visit
Alabama football hosts a Group of Five team in Tuscaloosa for a Week 1 matchup. How much will Utah State earn from playing the Tide?. The Alabama football team hosts Utah State, a Group of Five team from the Mountain West Conference, during Week 1 of college football. Utah State...
5 College Football Teams Put On 'Upset Watch' Week 1
The first weekend of 2022 college football season is packed with exciting Week 1 matchups. With many programs kicking off their first in-game action of the year, there's bound to be some upsets as teams knock off the early-season rust. On Wednesday, Athlon Sports named five college football teams that...
49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move
Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
College football world reacts to Virginia Tech’s spectacular FG botch
When thinking of the worst things that can happen on a field goal attempt, something like a blocked field goal getting returned for a touchdown or a kick-six will usually come to mind. And while those require mistakes from the kicking team, they also require great plays from the opposing team. Virginia Tech’s disastrous field goal attempt during Friday’s game against Old Dominion was a different story.
Neal Brown costs West Virginia with coward punt
Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
Longtime NFL Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Gisele
A longtime NFL star had a brutally honest admission on Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to come back to football after about a month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback again left the Bucs in training camp. Brady was away for...
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Pac-12 realignment, expansion live updates: 'More than a dozen' want to join conference
A report that the Big 12 was opening talks with Fox and ESPN about its next TV deal sent shockwaves through college expansion and college realignment talk Wednesday. What does it mean for the Pac-12? ...
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Nick Saban’s advice to LSU coach Brian Kelly
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame many questioned why. But one person who Kelly turned to ask for advice before he took the LSU job was Alabama’s, Nick Saban, who coached at LSU for five years. That may come as a surprise to many but Kelly says he and...
Even Lou Holtz is picking against Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
“What tho the odds be great or small old Notre Dame will win overall” is how the Notre Dame fight song goes and those words will have to be believed by the 2022 Fighting Irish football team as they go into No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday night. Plenty...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
