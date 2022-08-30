ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
wpde.com

'Shocking and sobering:' South Carolina teachers respond to plummeting test scores

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new study has found that student test scores plummeted in math and reading after the pandemic. It is a decline that hasn't been seen in decades. Shocking and sobering is how Patrick Kelly from the Palmetto State Teachers Association describes the results of a study conducted by the National Center for Educational Statistics.
EDUCATION
wpde.com

Duke Energy Progress requests rate review by Public Service Commission of SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Duke Energy Progress asked in a release that South Carolina regulators review its rates as the company continues working to increase system reliability and resiliency, achieve a cleaner, smarter energy future, and enhance the customer experience for more than 172,000 customers in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wpde.com

15 SC communities, including Pee Dee towns received grant funds for water system upgrades

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Fifteen communities spanning South Carolina are receiving community development grant funds totaling more than $13.7 million for public improvement projects. This funding comes from the South Carolina Community Development Block Grant (CD8G) Program, which bi-annually awards grants to aid municipal governments for the purpose of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Raleigh#Dwi
wpde.com

SC Gov. McMaster declares September as Kinship Care Month

WPDE — Gov. Henry McMaster has declared September as Kinship Care Month in South Carolina. During this month, the SC Dept. of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to celebrate grandparents, aunts, uncles, relatives, and family friends who step in to take care children and youth who might otherwise go into foster care.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy