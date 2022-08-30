Read full article on original website
Horry Co. leaders identify 'child-oriented' businesses to comply with new SC law
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders are working to identify child-oriented businesses after the passing of a new law that prevents convicted sex offenders from working in those establishments. On May 23, 2022, the South Carolina legislature passed a law that prohibits convicted sex offenders from operating,...
50% increase in WNC roadway crashes since 2000; leaders hope new federal program will help
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina leaders and planning organizations hope a new federal grant program will help reverse alarming trends we're seeing on mountain roadways. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the new Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grant program with $5 billion in appropriated funds...
Student loan forgiveness considered taxable income in NC, state department says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — As millions of Americans await further information on the Biden administration's sweeping student loan forgiveness, a few states have announced that money will be considered taxable income. The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced on Aug. 31 that although student loan forgiveness will be...
Counselor discusses how to talk tragedy with kids in light of Carolina Forest shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — New information was released on Friday about the shooting in Carolina Forest that left a mother and her two kids shot to death. Public records revealed that 42- year-old Laura Moberley was in a custody dispute with her husband, William, over the kids. The family...
'Shocking and sobering:' South Carolina teachers respond to plummeting test scores
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new study has found that student test scores plummeted in math and reading after the pandemic. It is a decline that hasn't been seen in decades. Shocking and sobering is how Patrick Kelly from the Palmetto State Teachers Association describes the results of a study conducted by the National Center for Educational Statistics.
Community reacts to Carolina Forest shooting that killed HCS teacher, her 2 kids
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A quiet community in Carolina Forest is shaken after a deadly shooting took the lives of a mother and her two kids in the area of Centennial Circle. On Thursday, the Coroner’s Office identified them as 42-year-old Laura Moberley, her 8-year-old daughter Emily and...
Duke Energy Progress requests rate review by Public Service Commission of SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Duke Energy Progress asked in a release that South Carolina regulators review its rates as the company continues working to increase system reliability and resiliency, achieve a cleaner, smarter energy future, and enhance the customer experience for more than 172,000 customers in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.
15 SC communities, including Pee Dee towns received grant funds for water system upgrades
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Fifteen communities spanning South Carolina are receiving community development grant funds totaling more than $13.7 million for public improvement projects. This funding comes from the South Carolina Community Development Block Grant (CD8G) Program, which bi-annually awards grants to aid municipal governments for the purpose of...
Myrtle Beach for Labor Day Weekend: Fireworks, farmers markets, where to swim & more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Labor Day weekend is upon the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Most people are celebrating the unofficial end of summer, but the summer weather and season is still going strong. We want you to enjoy your weekend to the fullest, so we've compiled a...
SC Gov. McMaster declares September as Kinship Care Month
WPDE — Gov. Henry McMaster has declared September as Kinship Care Month in South Carolina. During this month, the SC Dept. of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to celebrate grandparents, aunts, uncles, relatives, and family friends who step in to take care children and youth who might otherwise go into foster care.
National Voter Registration Month: SC officials urge preparing ahead of November election
WPDE — September is National Voter Registration Month and the South Carolina State Election Commission, along with election officials across the country, are encouraging voters to make sure they are registered and ready to vote ahead of November’s midterm elections. Voters can get ready for the General Election...
Georgia family asks for birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no one shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL, CNN NEWSOURCE) — When you're only eight years old birthday parties mean everything but what happens when you throw several and no one shows up?. "My nephew turns nine on September 14. Last year, he didn't have anyone show up to his birthday party," Austin’s aunt, Bri Sosebee, said.
