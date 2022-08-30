Sri Lanka’s 73-year-old former president, who had fled the country in the middle of a popular upsiring over an economic crisis, returned to the south Asian nation on Saturday to a welcoming party of ministers with garlands at the airport.Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who had escaped in July after being ousted from his presidential palace by an angry mob, was returning from Thailand. Ministers and politicians garlanded him as he disembarked at the country’s main international Bandaranaike airport, according to reports. Mr Rajapaksa had a brief stay in Thailand on a temporary visa and returned home via Singapore.Tiran Alles, the minister for...

