Currencies

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns to welcoming party at airport

Sri Lanka’s 73-year-old former president, who had fled the country in the middle of a popular upsiring over an economic crisis, returned to the south Asian nation on Saturday to a welcoming party of ministers with garlands at the airport.Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who had escaped in July after being ousted from his presidential palace by an angry mob, was returning from Thailand. Ministers and politicians garlanded him as he disembarked at the country’s main international Bandaranaike airport, according to reports. Mr Rajapaksa had a brief stay in Thailand on a temporary visa and returned home via Singapore.Tiran Alles, the minister for...
ASIA

