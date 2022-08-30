OPINION — A Auburn University announced its split with Athletics Director Allen Greene Friday, Aug. 26. “Allen arrived on the Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn Athletics to the next level,” said Auburn University President Chris Roberts in a press release Friday. “In the brief time that I have worked alongside Allen as president, he has proven to be an asset to Auburn, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, and has been dedicated to our student-athletes, to integrity and to our university. We’re grateful for his commitment and contributions to Auburn over the past four and a half years and we wish Allen, Christy and their children all the best as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO