Wetumpka Herald
Offense rolls as Stanhope Elmore wins region opener
Stanhope Elmore’s first win of the 2022 season couldn’t have come at a better time. Stanhope Elmore beat Russell County, 35-21, in the AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 opener on Friday night. The Mustangs are now 1-2, but 1-0 in area play. Stanhope Elmore, which has seen its...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka nearly completes second straight double-digit comeback
For about three minutes against Pike Road Friday night, it looked like Wetumpka would pull off its second double-digit comeback in as many weeks. Then with just one minute left in the game, Pike Road completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to dash those hopes and come away with a 35-33 victory.
riverregionsports.com
THURSDAY PREPS: Carver's Trone provides spark in shut out of Park Crossing; Elmore County cruises
Last week, G.W. Carver introduced its new offensive weapon in quarterback Christian Johnson. This week, the Wolverines provided another weapon in their arsenal with the introduction of running back Antonio Trone. The former Stanhope Elmore standout rushed for 138 yards on just nine carries and scored one touchdown in the...
Wetumpka Herald
Edgewood drops region opener to Chambers Academy
Chambers Academy proved to be too much for Edgewood Academy on Friday night. Chambers beat Edgewood, 49-14, in the AISA Class AA, Region 1 opener. Edgewood falls to 0-2 on the season with an 0-1 area record. The Rebels had their way on the ground, rushing for 418 yards and not tallying a single passing yard.
Wetumpka Herald
Holtville too much for Shelby County in region opener
Holtville’s lead was too much for host Shelby County to overcome as the Bulldogs beat the Wildcats, 34-13, on Friday night. Holtville, which is now 2-1 with a 1-0 record in AHSAA Class 5A, Region 3, handed Shelby County its first loss of the season after outscoring the Wildcats 28-0 in the first half.
Wetumpka Herald
Holtville opens area play against tough Shelby County defense
Holtville’s offense has found plenty of success in its two non-area games to star the season, but the Bulldogs face a rather tough defense to begin area play. Holtville, which is 1-1 after two weeks, travels to Shelby County (2-0) to begin AHSAA Class 5A, Area 3 play on Friday night.
Notasulga, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Autaugaville High School football team will have a game with Notasulga High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Alexander City, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Calera High School football team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on September 02, 2022, 16:55:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Lanett mourns death of Offensive Line Coach Marcus White
Lanett, AL (WRBL) – The Lanett High School football team has lost a beloved coach over the weekend. Marcus White, who just joined the Panthers staff this season, passed away on Sunday August. 28th.While Coach White just joined the Panthers this season, he had a tremendous career in football. He played for Auburn University and […]
Troy Messenger
Troy football breaks season ticket record
In the summer, Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones set a goal for the Troy football program to sell more than 12,000 season tickets and this week, the Trojans inched closer to that goal after breaking the school’s season ticket record. Troy has sold more than 11,000 season tickets so...
opelikaobserver.com
Allen Greene, the Ultimate Scapegoat?
OPINION — A Auburn University announced its split with Athletics Director Allen Greene Friday, Aug. 26. “Allen arrived on the Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn Athletics to the next level,” said Auburn University President Chris Roberts in a press release Friday. “In the brief time that I have worked alongside Allen as president, he has proven to be an asset to Auburn, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, and has been dedicated to our student-athletes, to integrity and to our university. We’re grateful for his commitment and contributions to Auburn over the past four and a half years and we wish Allen, Christy and their children all the best as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.”
warblogle.com
Allen Greene Says Farewell to the Auburn Family
Today is Allen Greene’s last day at Auburn. He has penned a final farewell to the Auburn family. Since January 2018, you have welcomed Christy and me and our children into your family. Together we have celebrated tremendous victories, made lifelong friends and created memories that will last a...
AL.com recruiting: Watch as we break down Alabama’s 2023 class before the 2022 football season
The college football season is back, and so is the Alabama recruiting show on AL.com sponsored by Inline Lighting. Reporter Nick Alvarez welcomes fans to the first episode of the year. He introduces the 21 commits currently pledged to the Tide and how Alabama has achieved the 247Sports consensus No. 1 ranking.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hey Auburn fans! Here's what's new in the Loveliest Village since the last football season ended
Since college football season ended last year, a lot has changed downtown that many Auburn fans might not know about. With Auburn being one of the fastest growing cities in Alabama, there’s plenty new to do in downtown before and after the game. Here’s just some of the new...
Wetumpka Herald
EST/MCMANAWAY, E.
unionspringsherald.com
Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame
The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
Wetumpka Herald
Bicyclist killed in traffic accident
A crash involving a cyclist occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, and has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured, when he was struck while riding his bicycle by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Shawniquie D. Butler, 31, of Tallassee.
Opelika-Auburn News
Cheeburger Cheeburger still open for now
Downtown Auburn burger staple, Cheeburger Cheeburger, is still open for business. Late Friday afternoon, a social media post spread rapidly around local message boards saying that Cheeburger Cheeburger’s last day of business would be Sunday, Aug. 28th. The post went on to thank the Auburn community for its support...
auburnvillager.com
'Lemonade Man' leaves a lasting legacy
For the thousands who visit Auburn during the year, often the trip is not complete without an excursion to Toomer’s Drugs for a sip of their famous lemonade. Nestled proudly on Toomer’s Corner, this small shop has been paramount to Auburn history. Although it originated as a drugstore in 1896, its reputation can give thanks to the tart and tang of its lemonade.
Wetumpka Herald
One lane of Highway 14 closed due to accident
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday has resulted in a lane closure. The eastbound lane of Highway 14 near the 167 mile marker in Elmore County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
