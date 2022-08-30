ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Alabama Baseball Lands In-State Commitment

The Alabama baseball team secured a huge in-state commitment from the class of 2024 this week in Jackson Hunter. According to Prep Baseball Report Alabama, Hunter is ranked ninth in his class in the state of Alabama. Hunter announced his commitment to the Tide on Tuesday via social media. “First...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Hueytown Boat-Races Brookwood To Open Region Play

The Hueytown Golden Gophers (1-2, 1-0) hosted the Brookwood Panthers (2-1, 0-1) on homecoming and were determined to get a win after falling to formidable foes Ramsay and Clay-Chalkville on the road to open the season. The Golden Gophers, behind reigning Gatorade Player of the year quarterback Earl Woods, did just that, defeating the Panthers 67-13 to open region play.
HUEYTOWN, AL




Tuscaloosa, AL
