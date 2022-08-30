The Hueytown Golden Gophers (1-2, 1-0) hosted the Brookwood Panthers (2-1, 0-1) on homecoming and were determined to get a win after falling to formidable foes Ramsay and Clay-Chalkville on the road to open the season. The Golden Gophers, behind reigning Gatorade Player of the year quarterback Earl Woods, did just that, defeating the Panthers 67-13 to open region play.

HUEYTOWN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO