Healthcare Firm Gravie Debuts BNPL Tool

Health benefits firm Gravie is expanding members’ access to its pay-over-time solution Gravie Pay, which lets customers pay for medical bills in interest-free installments. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the solution was inspired by buy now, pay later (BNPL) offerings in other industries and follows a yearlong pilot of Gravie Pay.
PayrHealth Acquires Supero to Boost Healthcare Credentialing Services

PayrHealth has acquired Supero Healthcare Solutions to add more extensive credentialing services to its existing suite of payor relationship management solutions. With this acquisition, PayrHealth can now offer a proven provider enrollment and credentialing solution that’s been in use for more than 10 years, replacing the more limited credentialing solutions the company previously offered, according to a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
FTC Fines Credit Karma $3M for False Pre-Approvals

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay a $3 million penalty for telling consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards for which they were not actually qualified. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the funds will be given to...
Paycheck-to-paycheck Consumers Most Willing to Invest in Crypto

People having difficulty living paycheck-to-paycheck have more than half as much cryptocurrency in their portfolios as people who do not live that way. The percentages are still pretty small either way, accounting for just 3.6% of the investments of those living paycheck-to-paycheck with difficulty according to “Paying With Cryptocurrency: Can Crypto At Checkout Become A Profit Center For Merchants?” an August report by PYMNTS and BitPay.
Secure Payments in the Metaverse Will Lean on Banking Experience, Technology

The possibilities of Web3 are becoming increasingly apparent. This newest iteration of the internet will feature a strong emphasis on decentralized applications, heavy use of machine learning and artificial intelligence and extensive use of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, the metaverse provides infrastructure that allows consumers to interact socially and in business-related pursuits, make investments and more. Whether excited over the potential widespread use of the metaverse or relieved at the prospect of inexpensive cross-border bitcoin transactions, businesses and consumers alike are eagerly anticipating these advancements in technology.
Balance Money Debuts Digital Banking Service

Balance Money has rolled out a digital banking service, to help offer financial insights geared to younger customers, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 1). The digital banking service will offer automated real-time spend management to help people avoid “the mental gymnastics of looking at their bank account to figure out how much money is safe to spend.”
Professional, Business Services Lead August Payroll Gains

Employers added 315,000 jobs last month, with the strongest gains in professional and business services, which added 68,000 jobs, led by computer systems design and related services, up 14,000. Overall, 5.8 million jobs were added to the U.S. economy over the past 12 months. Last month, jobs grew 526,000, which...
Lawsuits Show Crypto KYC Can Help Recover Losses

One of the biggest issues virtually all crypto regulations seek to fix is the need to identify the parties in every transaction, which is difficult given that blockchain technology is specifically designed to be “trustless” in a way that allows owners and sellers to hide behind cryptographic pseudonyms.
Crypto Bank Sygnum Arrives in the Metaverse

Cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum plans to open a “metaverse hub” in Decentraland, a Web3 virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. In a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release announcing the move, the Swiss bank and digital asset specialist included stills and a video tour of the new Decentraland location, which features a CryptoPunk receptionist, interactive NFT gallery and event space.
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending

Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
MX Teams With MeridianLink for Real-Time Verification

Open finance firm MX and financial software platform MeridianLink announced a reseller agreement to speed up and enhance the digital account opening process. Under the agreement, MeridianLink Opening will integrate MX’s Instant Account Verification (IAV) product to enable its customers to instantly provide the information they need to verify and connect their external financial accounts, according to a press release on Thursday (Sept. 1).
Working Capital Still King When Funding Business Needs

Working capital, at a high level, represents a firm’s ability to meet short-term obligations — the bills to be paid, the money on hand that’s needed to keep operations humming. From an accounting standpoint, the main drivers of working capital are receivables, inventory and payables, which translates...
Fleet InsurTech Firm Fairmatic Emerges From Stealth With $42M

Fleet InsurTech startup Fairmatic has emerged from stealth with a $42 million Series A funding round led by Foundation Capital and Aquiline Technology Growth. The startup is also backed by Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, Israeli-American investor Oren Zeev, Hippo Insurance co-founder Assaf Wand and entrepreneur and unicorn investor Bill Tai, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 31) press release.
The Data Point: Paycheck-to-Paycheck Living Now Stands at 59% of All US Consumers

With inflation deflating the dollar and prices through the roof, more Americans report they are living paycheck-to-paycheck, though the stats vary month to month. For the latest study in the series “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: Emergency Spending Edition,” a PYMNTS and LendingClub collaboration, we surveyed over 4,000 U.S. consumers, finding that nearly 3 in 5 U.S. consumers were living paycheck to paycheck in July 2022 — a 5 percentage-point increase from July 2021.
Report: ‘Human Coding Error’ Caused IRS Posting of Confidential Data

Names, contact information and some financial information of about 120,000 people was reportedly posted in error by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on its website. This confidential taxpayer information had been submitted on Form 990-T, which covers people with individual retirement accounts (IRAs) who earn certain type of business income, and was posted to the agency’s site due to a human coding error, according to a Friday (Sept. 2) report by The Wall Street Journal.
