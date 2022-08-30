Read full article on original website
Related
Today in the Connected Economy: China’s Pinduoduo Debuts US eCommerce Platform
Today in the connected economy, Chinese eCommerce giant Pinduoduo opens Temu, its U.S. online shopping site. Also, Google tests alternative payment methods in new countries, and cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum gets ready to open a branch in the metaverse. Chinese eCommerce firm Pinduoduo has debuted an online shopping site in...
Global Payments Services Provider Moneycorp Arrives in France
Moneycorp, a global payments and foreign exchange (FX) provider, announced in a press release Thursday (Sept. 1) that it is continuing its European expansion with the opening of a new office in Paris. The new office will serve as the headquarters for Moneycorp France, which will be led by Cyril...
Today in the Connected Economy: Meta Considers Paid Facebook Features
Today in the connected economy, Meta looks to add paid features to its platforms as a way to offset revenue losses from Apple’s ad tracking changes. Plus, Jumia has joined forces with Zipline to use drones to deliver eCommerce goods in Ghana, and Ajman Bank launched a credit card designed for people with visual impairments with help from Mastercard.
Google Extends Third-Party Play Store Payments to More Countries
Google’s answer to enabling third-party payment options in the Google Play Store — User Choice Billing — is now being piloted in more countries to let developers of non-gaming Android apps test offering payment alternatives. Developers will see the typical 15% to 30% service fee charged by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EMEA Daily: EU Lawmaker Says MiCA Crypto Law Could Be Ready in October
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, a European Union lawmaker reveals that the text for the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) could be ready in the next six weeks. Plus, an open banking partnership between kevin and Monet+ sets an industry first for in-store account-to-account (A2A) payments.
UAE Vision-Impaired Users Gain Accessible Mastercard Card From Ajman Bank
A new card for people who are blind or partially sighted is now available in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through a new initiative between Ajman Bank and Mastercard. The “world-first” Touch Card is an accessible payment card that allows blind and partially sighted people to easily facilitate digital payments and feel tactile differences between their cards, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 1).
Jumia, Zipline Partner to Bring eCommerce Drone Delivery to Ghana
Pan-African eCommerce giant Jumia has teamed up with logistics company Zipline to deliver household goods to remote parts of Ghana via drone. According to media reports Thursday (Sept. 1), the partnership melds Zipline’s automated, on-demand delivery system with Jumia’s distribution network, which lets customers in more isolated regions purchase and receive electronics, cosmetics and other products.
Crypto Bank Sygnum Arrives in the Metaverse
Cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum plans to open a “metaverse hub” in Decentraland, a Web3 virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. In a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release announcing the move, the Swiss bank and digital asset specialist included stills and a video tour of the new Decentraland location, which features a CryptoPunk receptionist, interactive NFT gallery and event space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: UK Already Suspects $1.3B ‘Bounce-Back’ Loans Fraudulent
The British government reportedly expects that 3.3 billion pounds (about $3.8 billion) of the “bounce-back” loans it made to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in response to the pandemic will be ultimately found to have been fraudulent. According to a Friday (Sept. 2) report by Reuters, another source...
How Real-Time Payments Can Unleash Economic Growth in the GCC
National-level real-time interbank payment networks are increasingly recognized as one of the pillars of the modern economy, but the need to coordinate between banks, governments and industry means that rolling out such schemes is far from straightforward. For this reason, while pioneers such as South Korea and Taiwan went live...
Moneyflow, Aion Bank Partner to Expand Debt Funding Across Europe
Danish embedded finance startup Moneyflow has partnered with Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Aion Bank to enable up to €250 million ($248.6 million) of debt funding, which will be used to speed the rollout of Moneyflow’s services throughout Europe. “The balance sheet support from Aion Bank is the largest single...
Indonesia Plans Launch of Crypto Stock Market This Year
Before the year ends, Indonesia plans to launch a cryptocurrency bourse after being postponed last year because some of the finer points of the process had to be worked out. “We will make sure that every requirement, procedure, and necessary step has been taken,” said Deputy Minister of Trade of Indonesia Jerry Sambuaga at the NXC International Summit, according to a DealStreet Asia report.
Cross-Border Payroll Complexities Demand a Partnership Approach
As economies reopen after prolonged lockdowns, employers in developed countries like the U.S. and U.K. aren’t having a lot of luck filling vacancies with local talent. An increasing number of them are casting a wider net as a result, but what they are quickly realizing is that hiring and managing a global workforce doesn’t come easy.
Fraud Prevention FinTech Alloy Nets $52M on $1.55B Valuation
Alloy, which works on helping banks and FinTechs with identity decisioning and threat selections with API service and SaaS, has a $1.55 billion valuation now after raising $52 million recently, a report said. That comes 11 months after it elevated $100 million at a $1.35 billion valuation. There’s been more...
Balance Money Debuts Digital Banking Service
Balance Money has rolled out a digital banking service, to help offer financial insights geared to younger customers, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 1). The digital banking service will offer automated real-time spend management to help people avoid “the mental gymnastics of looking at their bank account to figure out how much money is safe to spend.”
Following Other Online Providers, Affirm Boosts APY on Savings Accounts
Affirm has announced that its savings accounts now offer an annual percent yield (APY) of 1.5%, noting that’s 11.5 times the national average. That APY became effective as of Wednesday (Aug. 31) and may change at any time, the company said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) blog post. “When...
Lawsuits Show Crypto KYC Can Help Recover Losses
One of the biggest issues virtually all crypto regulations seek to fix is the need to identify the parties in every transaction, which is difficult given that blockchain technology is specifically designed to be “trustless” in a way that allows owners and sellers to hide behind cryptographic pseudonyms.
FinTech Kevin Teams With Monet+ on in-Store A2A Payments
U.K.-based FinTech kevin has partnered Monet+ to deliver account-to-account (A2A) payments via the Monet+ Switchio platform, the firm announced on its website Friday (Sept. 2). Switchio by Monet+ works with multiple acquirers to manage millions of transactions each day. By integrating the FinTech’s infrastructure into the Switchio platform, Monet+ becomes...
Lipis Advisors on Why US Real-Time Payments’ Usage Lags Behind Other Nations
Real-time payments’ popularity has soared in the United States since the 2017 introduction of The Clearing House’s RTP® network, which offered businesses and consumers an exponentially faster way to transfer funds than legacy methods such as paper checks, wire transfers and cash. The pandemic gave the RTP network one of its biggest boosts when in-person banking and retail all but shut down, forcing customers to flock to digital payments to conduct everyday business.
EU Opens Silicon Valley Office to Streamline Communication With Big Tech
The European Commission has opened a San Francisco office to help ease the flow of communication between the European Union’s executive branch and California-based Big Tech firms. Over the years, the relationship between the EU and Silicon Valley technology companies like Google and Meta has been turbulent, to say...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0