smcvt.edu
Common text author Danielle Evans packs recital hall
Insightful questions for the award-winning author Danielle Evans from Saint Michael’s first-year students packing McCarthy Recital Hall Wednesday evening demonstrated their grasp of a central theme in the author’s fiction, the College’s First Year Seminar Director Peter Vantine said. “One theme in this talk was what it...
smcvt.edu
Liberal arts majors more practical as career preparation than many imagine
The liberal arts lens is an invaluable method through which to view higher education. Saint Michael’s College prides itself on upholding the core values of a liberal arts education: cultivating passions and giving students a holistic set of skills that prepare them as much as possible for the professional world.
WCAX
Super Senior: Mary Fay
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
colchestersun.com
A high-maintenance turtle: Research project at Colchester beach seeks to save a rare Vermont turtle community, the spiny softshell turtle
Once a week, University of Vermont grad student Destini Acosta hikes through the woods to a secluded area at the Colchester Point Fishing Access Area to a crime scene. The victims: any of three different kinds of turtles. The culprit: raccoons. Acosta is conducting a field research project for UVM...
NECN
Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff
A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it.
The FEMA program has received applications related to just one-third of the people statewide who have died of the virus, according to its own data. Read the story on VTDigger here: A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it..
WCAX
Annual Barre craft show calling it quits
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
Addison Independent
A foundation is next for the New Haven depot
NEW HAVEN — The next phase of creating a permanent home for the New Haven Train Depot is expected to begin later this month, when crews will start pouring a foundation for the historic structure. The 19th-century building was moved from its previous location at the junction of Routes...
As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont
The state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop taking new applications for rent and other housing expenses beginning Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
South Burlington Rolls Out Four New 'Magic' School Buses
This fall, South Burlington students will be shrinking their carbon footprints just by riding to school, thanks to the addition of four new electric buses to the school district's fleet. Two of the buses will pick up children when school starts, and two more are expected to start rolling shortly afterward.
mynbc5.com
State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
mynbc5.com
Richford school officials: Social media post spurs false school threat
RICHFORD, Vt. — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said an investigation into a threatening social media post was the result of a misunderstanding. The Sheriff’s Office said its investigation determined on the evening of Sept. 1, several students were approached by a border patrol agent, who asked them if they had seen a suspect they were looking for.
VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction
Due to backups, motorists can expect a new traffic pattern around the culvert replacement project south of Exit 11 starting Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction.
Boule Bakery in St. Johnsbury Sells Out, in a Good Way
It's been months since Darrell and Katey McLaughlin have brought home a loaf of bread. That might not be particularly strange except that the couple owns St. Johnsbury's Boule Bakery, which specializes in sourdough loaves and pastries and serves sandwiches, gooey cupcakes with perfectly piped frosting and decadent tiered cakes for special occasions.
Mountain Valley Restaurant Opens in Winooski
Chef-owner Dhanbahadur Chhetri has opened Mountain Valley Restaurant at 212 Main Street in Winooski. It's the latest in a series of Indian/Nepali/Indo-Chinese restaurants that the small yellow-clapboard building has hosted — most recently, Friend's Nepali Restaurant, which closed in early 2022, Chhetri said. Chhetri, 43, bought the business in...
Franklin County GOP backs write-in sheriff candidate while Dems waver
The local Republican committee has endorsed Mark Lauer, a lieutenant in the sheriff’s office. County Democrats deadlocked on a similar vote but may reconsider. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County GOP backs write-in sheriff candidate while Dems waver.
Barton Chronicle
Fire in progress at LaBrecque Farm in Barton
Emergency fire and rescue crews from neighboring towns are working to contain this fire at the home of Cole and Heather LaBrecque on Rte. 16 in Barton. A family member reported that everyone is safely out of the house, even the dog!
