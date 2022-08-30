ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

smcvt.edu

Common text author Danielle Evans packs recital hall

Insightful questions for the award-winning author Danielle Evans from Saint Michael’s first-year students packing McCarthy Recital Hall Wednesday evening demonstrated their grasp of a central theme in the author’s fiction, the College’s First Year Seminar Director Peter Vantine said. “One theme in this talk was what it...
COLCHESTER, VT
smcvt.edu

Liberal arts majors more practical as career preparation than many imagine

The liberal arts lens is an invaluable method through which to view higher education. Saint Michael’s College prides itself on upholding the core values of a liberal arts education: cultivating passions and giving students a holistic set of skills that prepare them as much as possible for the professional world.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: Mary Fay

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
ESSEX, VT
NECN

Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff

A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Annual Barre craft show calling it quits

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend

The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

A foundation is next for the New Haven depot

NEW HAVEN — The next phase of creating a permanent home for the New Haven Train Depot is expected to begin later this month, when crews will start pouring a foundation for the historic structure. The 19th-century building was moved from its previous location at the junction of Routes...
NEW HAVEN, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall

SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
SHELDON, VT
mynbc5.com

State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Richford school officials: Social media post spurs false school threat

RICHFORD, Vt. — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said an investigation into a threatening social media post was the result of a misunderstanding. The Sheriff’s Office said its investigation determined on the evening of Sept. 1, several students were approached by a border patrol agent, who asked them if they had seen a suspect they were looking for.
RICHFORD, VT
sevendaysvt

Boule Bakery in St. Johnsbury Sells Out, in a Good Way

It's been months since Darrell and Katey McLaughlin have brought home a loaf of bread. That might not be particularly strange except that the couple owns St. Johnsbury's Boule Bakery, which specializes in sourdough loaves and pastries and serves sandwiches, gooey cupcakes with perfectly piped frosting and decadent tiered cakes for special occasions.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Mountain Valley Restaurant Opens in Winooski

Chef-owner Dhanbahadur Chhetri has opened Mountain Valley Restaurant at 212 Main Street in Winooski. It's the latest in a series of Indian/Nepali/Indo-Chinese restaurants that the small yellow-clapboard building has hosted — most recently, Friend's Nepali Restaurant, which closed in early 2022, Chhetri said. Chhetri, 43, bought the business in...
WINOOSKI, VT
Barton Chronicle

Fire in progress at LaBrecque Farm in Barton

Emergency fire and rescue crews from neighboring towns are working to contain this fire at the home of Cole and Heather LaBrecque on Rte. 16 in Barton. A family member reported that everyone is safely out of the house, even the dog!
BARTON, VT

