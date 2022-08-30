LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Anthony Grant ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns, with the second one breaking a tie late in the third quarter and helping Nebraska go on to a 38-17 victory over North Dakota. The Cornhuskers bounced back from their loss to Northwestern in Ireland last week and ended a seven-game losing streak with their first win since Oct. 2. Nebraska scored on its opening possession for a second straight week but not again until the third quarter. Boos rained down on the Huskers as they jogged to the locker room at half tied at 7 with their opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision.

