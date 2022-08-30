Read full article on original website
digg.com
This Is How The Hollywood Comeback Cycle Works
Johnny Depp's appearance at MTV's Video Music Awards was at once bizarre and frustratingly predictable.
digg.com
An Actress Who Just Learned That DMX Died, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
This week we've also got a woman who thinks white people enjoying rain is problematic, an actor who compared bodily autonomy to student loan forgiveness and a guy who thinks quiet quitting is for chumps.
digg.com
Breakout Star At 2022 Cannes Film Festival Dies At Age 32
The actor and model starred in the Palme d'Or-winning "Triangle of Sadness" and had a recurring role on CW's "Black Lightning."
digg.com
How 'Moonrise Kingdom' Co-Writer Roman Coppola Got into Bitcoin
The producer behind some of Wes Anderson's hits is bringing Web3 to Hollywood. His Decentralized Pictures co-founder Leo Matchett spoke to Decrypt.
digg.com
Danny DeVito Reacting To Other People's Danny DeVito Tattoos Is What The Internet Was Made For
Is Prime Video's Most Expensive Show 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say.
digg.com
Olivia Wilde Needs To Be In Charge
The "Don't Worry Darling" director talks to Maggie Gyllenhaal about her intentions, Florence and Harry, and coming into her own as a filmmaker.
digg.com
'The Goldbergs' Kills Off Jeff Garlin's Character Ahead Of Season 10
The showrunners say the cast changes feel like a "huge reboot".
digg.com
The Books Made Most Popular By TikTok, Visualized
The "BookTok" community is having an impressive influence on book sales in the US. In TikTok's BookTok community, creators share literary recommendations and their reactions to pivotal or poignant moments in the books they're reading. Books frequently discussed on the social video platform have seen a drastic increase in sales, demonstrating the power of BookTok and the influence of TikTok in general.
digg.com
Yakuza Devs Tease A 'Sneak Peek Trailer' And Fans Are Hoping For 'Yakuza 8'
"Yakuza 8?" "Even-Loster Judgment?" "Trinary Domain?"
digg.com
The Baffling World Of MAGA Rap
Artists like Bezz Believe and Forgiato Blow have found a niche sort of fame among the Trump faithful.
digg.com
Never Will Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Forget This Feeling
Thrillist joined the "Never Have I Ever" star for a day of gaming at the Nintendo store in NYC.
