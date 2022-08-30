ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

digg.com

This Is How The Hollywood Comeback Cycle Works

Johnny Depp's appearance at MTV's Video Music Awards was at once bizarre and frustratingly predictable.
CELEBRITIES
digg.com

Breakout Star At 2022 Cannes Film Festival Dies At Age 32

The actor and model starred in the Palme d'Or-winning "Triangle of Sadness" and had a recurring role on CW's "Black Lightning."
MOVIES
digg.com

How ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ Co-Writer Roman Coppola Got into Bitcoin

The producer behind some of Wes Anderson's hits is bringing Web3 to Hollywood. His Decentralized Pictures co-founder Leo Matchett spoke to Decrypt.
ENTERTAINMENT
digg.com

Olivia Wilde Needs To Be In Charge

The "Don't Worry Darling" director talks to Maggie Gyllenhaal about her intentions, Florence and Harry, and coming into her own as a filmmaker.
CELEBRITIES
digg.com

'The Goldbergs' Kills Off Jeff Garlin's Character Ahead Of Season 10

The showrunners say the cast changes feel like a "huge reboot".
TV SERIES
digg.com

The Books Made Most Popular By TikTok, Visualized

The "BookTok" community is having an impressive influence on book sales in the US. In TikTok's BookTok community, creators share literary recommendations and their reactions to pivotal or poignant moments in the books they're reading. Books frequently discussed on the social video platform have seen a drastic increase in sales, demonstrating the power of BookTok and the influence of TikTok in general.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
digg.com

The Baffling World Of MAGA Rap

Artists like Bezz Believe and Forgiato Blow have found a niche sort of fame among the Trump faithful.
MUSIC
digg.com

Never Will Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Forget This Feeling

Thrillist joined the "Never Have I Ever" star for a day of gaming at the Nintendo store in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

