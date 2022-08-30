Stater Bros. Markets Names Rebecca Calvin Senior Vice President And Chief Marketing Officer; Pete Van Helden Comments

Read full article on original website
Related
Starbucks Names Laxman Narasimhan as Next Chief Executive Officer
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that Laxman Narasimhan will become the company’s next chief executive officer and a member of the Starbucks Board of Directors. Narasimhan will join Starbucks as incoming ceo on October 1, 2022 after relocating from London to the Seattle area and will work closely with Howard Schultz, interim ceo, before assuming the ceo role and joining the Board on April 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005822/en/ Laxman Narasimhan (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Starbucks Taps Head of Lysol Maker Reckitt as Its New CEO
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp on Thursday named Laxman Narasimhan as its next chief executive officer, choosing an executive credited with revitalizing the maker of Lysol disinfectants to undertake a "reinvention" of the world's biggest coffee chain. Narasimhan was CEO of Reckitt, which also makes Durex condoms, Enfamil baby formula...
Comments / 0