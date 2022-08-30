Welcome to this beautiful and tastefully updated Canyon Country home featuring 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a sprawling 3,660 Sq. Ft. of living space! This is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the home, you’ll notice the open floorplan with a light and bright living room featuring high ceilings, tile and wood-like laminate flooring and a beautiful 2-sides fireplace to enjoy. Adjacent to the living room is the gorgeous Chef’s kitchen featuring a large center island with quartz counter tops and an extended breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets for storage. Across the kitchen is the family room that offers a secondary space for the family to enjoy. Down the hall you will find a guest bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. Head upstairs where a large bonus room with a private balcony, laundry room, the primary bedroom and bathroom, and 4 secondary bedrooms are located. The spacious master suite has 2 large his-and-hers walk-in closets and the bathroom features a soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. Step outside to your low-maintenance backyard with freshly installed sod providing a new luscious landscape. Conveniently located close to the 14fwy, shopping, restaurants, public transportation and top-rated schools. This home is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Welcome Home! www.17308SummitHills.com.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO