Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Cooling Centers To Open In Response To Excessive Heat

Due to excessive heat in the forecast, the City of Santa Clarita has designated branches of their libraries as cooling centers. Starting Thursday through Saturday, all three Santa Clarita Public Library branches are set to be open as cooling centers, with select locations available through Monday, according to City officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita: Three Best Nightlife Activities

If you visit Santa Clarita to blend in and experience the strong sense of culture, you shouldn’t miss out on some of the town’s nighttime experiences – from street parties to intimate live music. If you want to take a break from loud music, relax, and connect with nature, then there are activities such as moonlight fishing and others. Santa Clarita is a spot for various folks exploring different vibes.
Santa Clarita Radio

Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road

An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

California Flex Alert Extended Through Thursday

A FlexAlert that was announced for the entire state of California, including our Santa Clarita Valley, has been extended through Thursday. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) extended its statewide Flex Alert, calling for a second consecutive day of voluntary electricity conservation, officials announced Wednesday evening. From 4 to 9...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Investigating Canyon Country Assault

Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country assault that occurred Friday after a suspect allegedly brandished a gun at a victim. Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, deputies received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon near Soledad and Whites Canyon Roads in Canyon Country, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
foxla.com

Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches

Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

One Hospitalized After 5 Freeway Crash In Valencia

One person was taken to the hospital following a 5 Freeway crash in Valencia Friday, impacting an already heavy drive. Around 2 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Valencia Boulevard, said Ruben Munoz, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
CASTAIC, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 17308 Summit Hills Dr, Santa Clarita

Welcome to this beautiful and tastefully updated Canyon Country home featuring 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a sprawling 3,660 Sq. Ft. of living space! This is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the home, you’ll notice the open floorplan with a light and bright living room featuring high ceilings, tile and wood-like laminate flooring and a beautiful 2-sides fireplace to enjoy. Adjacent to the living room is the gorgeous Chef’s kitchen featuring a large center island with quartz counter tops and an extended breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets for storage. Across the kitchen is the family room that offers a secondary space for the family to enjoy. Down the hall you will find a guest bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. Head upstairs where a large bonus room with a private balcony, laundry room, the primary bedroom and bathroom, and 4 secondary bedrooms are located. The spacious master suite has 2 large his-and-hers walk-in closets and the bathroom features a soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. Step outside to your low-maintenance backyard with freshly installed sod providing a new luscious landscape. Conveniently located close to the 14fwy, shopping, restaurants, public transportation and top-rated schools. This home is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Welcome Home! www.17308SummitHills.com.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Superintendent Provides Update On Northlake Hills Elementary Closure

The Castaic Union School District Superintendent gave an update Thursday afternoon on the closure of Northlake Hills Elementary School due to the Route Fire. On Thursday afternoon, Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle confirmed that Northlake Hills Elementary School in Castaic would likely remain closed through Monday due to lingering smoke from the Route Fire.
CASTAIC, CA
Deadline

Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing

A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

21 Years Later: LASD Honors Deputy Kuredjian At Stevensons Ranch Memorial

Twenty-one years after the Stevenson Ranch shooting, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department honored the sacrifice made by deputy Jake Kuredjian. For a full 24 hours, starting at midnight Wednesday, deputies arrived at Deputy Kuredjian memorial site located on Stevenson Ranch and Poe Parkways to stand guard throughout the night in honor of the fallen deputy.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Book-Worthy Glamping Spots near Los Angeles When You Don’t Want to Pitch a Tent

When sleeping on the ground is no longer attractive, check out these must-go glamping sites located just a couple of hours away from Los Angeles. If your family’s looking to getaway from LA and commune with nature, but the idea of pitching a tent with sweat dripping down your face and choice words flying out of your mouth is less than ideal, we hear you. Luckily, there’s a fantastic selection of glamping accommodations near LA that will definitely level up your camping experience—sweat-free. Whether you’d like to stay in an Airstream, stay in a treehouse, wagon, or a yurt decked out with 4-star hotel amenities, we’re pretty sure these must-go glamping spots will become your new favorite way to spend the night away from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA

