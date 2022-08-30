Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers To Open In Response To Excessive Heat
Due to excessive heat in the forecast, the City of Santa Clarita has designated branches of their libraries as cooling centers. Starting Thursday through Saturday, all three Santa Clarita Public Library branches are set to be open as cooling centers, with select locations available through Monday, according to City officials.
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita: Three Best Nightlife Activities
If you visit Santa Clarita to blend in and experience the strong sense of culture, you shouldn’t miss out on some of the town’s nighttime experiences – from street parties to intimate live music. If you want to take a break from loud music, relax, and connect with nature, then there are activities such as moonlight fishing and others. Santa Clarita is a spot for various folks exploring different vibes.
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
Santa Clarita Radio
Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road
An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
Santa Clarita Radio
California Flex Alert Extended Through Thursday
A FlexAlert that was announced for the entire state of California, including our Santa Clarita Valley, has been extended through Thursday. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) extended its statewide Flex Alert, calling for a second consecutive day of voluntary electricity conservation, officials announced Wednesday evening. From 4 to 9...
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating Canyon Country Assault
Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country assault that occurred Friday after a suspect allegedly brandished a gun at a victim. Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, deputies received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon near Soledad and Whites Canyon Roads in Canyon Country, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
Headlines: Power Ranger Protects Boyle Heights Tamalero; Six-Story Mural Celebrates Hollywood Legends
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —The Red Ranger from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is out there protecting tamaleros in Boyle Heights. [BoyyleHeights]. —The...
foxla.com
Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches
Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Hospitalized After 5 Freeway Crash In Valencia
One person was taken to the hospital following a 5 Freeway crash in Valencia Friday, impacting an already heavy drive. Around 2 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Valencia Boulevard, said Ruben Munoz, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
These are the Best French Fries in California
This restaurant has been serving loaded fries in greater Los Angeles since 1951. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - Nothing beats the classic American side dish of fries, but sometimes you want something off the beaten path when you are bored with your usual fast food joint.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 17308 Summit Hills Dr, Santa Clarita
Welcome to this beautiful and tastefully updated Canyon Country home featuring 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a sprawling 3,660 Sq. Ft. of living space! This is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the home, you’ll notice the open floorplan with a light and bright living room featuring high ceilings, tile and wood-like laminate flooring and a beautiful 2-sides fireplace to enjoy. Adjacent to the living room is the gorgeous Chef’s kitchen featuring a large center island with quartz counter tops and an extended breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets for storage. Across the kitchen is the family room that offers a secondary space for the family to enjoy. Down the hall you will find a guest bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. Head upstairs where a large bonus room with a private balcony, laundry room, the primary bedroom and bathroom, and 4 secondary bedrooms are located. The spacious master suite has 2 large his-and-hers walk-in closets and the bathroom features a soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. Step outside to your low-maintenance backyard with freshly installed sod providing a new luscious landscape. Conveniently located close to the 14fwy, shopping, restaurants, public transportation and top-rated schools. This home is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Welcome Home! www.17308SummitHills.com.
foxla.com
Emergency alert telling LA, Ventura counties to evacuate sent by mistake: officials
LOS ANGELES - An emergency alert sent to some residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday telling the entire city to evacuate was sent by mistake, officials confirmed. "Emergency Alert System. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas," the message...
Santa Clarita Radio
Superintendent Provides Update On Northlake Hills Elementary Closure
The Castaic Union School District Superintendent gave an update Thursday afternoon on the closure of Northlake Hills Elementary School due to the Route Fire. On Thursday afternoon, Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle confirmed that Northlake Hills Elementary School in Castaic would likely remain closed through Monday due to lingering smoke from the Route Fire.
Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing
A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
Santa Clarita Radio
21 Years Later: LASD Honors Deputy Kuredjian At Stevensons Ranch Memorial
Twenty-one years after the Stevenson Ranch shooting, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department honored the sacrifice made by deputy Jake Kuredjian. For a full 24 hours, starting at midnight Wednesday, deputies arrived at Deputy Kuredjian memorial site located on Stevenson Ranch and Poe Parkways to stand guard throughout the night in honor of the fallen deputy.
Book-Worthy Glamping Spots near Los Angeles When You Don’t Want to Pitch a Tent
When sleeping on the ground is no longer attractive, check out these must-go glamping sites located just a couple of hours away from Los Angeles. If your family’s looking to getaway from LA and commune with nature, but the idea of pitching a tent with sweat dripping down your face and choice words flying out of your mouth is less than ideal, we hear you. Luckily, there’s a fantastic selection of glamping accommodations near LA that will definitely level up your camping experience—sweat-free. Whether you’d like to stay in an Airstream, stay in a treehouse, wagon, or a yurt decked out with 4-star hotel amenities, we’re pretty sure these must-go glamping spots will become your new favorite way to spend the night away from home.
AOL Corp
Evacuation order telling residents to leave L.A. was broadcast on TV 'in error,' authorities say
An evacuation order telling residents to leave Los Angeles immediately was accidentally broadcast on television Wednesday, authorities said. Viewers in Ventura County who were watching TV at the time received the frightening alert, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The notice "was sent in error by the County of...
Emergency Alert Tells Entire City of Los Angeles to Evacuate by Mistake
An alert that appeared on television said an "immediate evacuation notice" had been issued for Los Angeles and other areas.
