FodorsTravel

10 Reasons This Is the Best State in the U.S. to Celebrate Fall

Find out why Rhode Island is home to some of the most exciting fall festivities that New England has to offer. Rhode Island might not be the mightiest state, but it does pack a punch. From local seafood, year-round festivals, an eclectic artists community, and being the proud owner of a drive-in theater, we know how to condense a bunch of fun into our little state.
TRAVEL
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

New Shellfishing Area Announced By Rhode Island Officials

New shellfishing waters are opening up in the Ocean State. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says about 180 acres in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick can be harvested. The DEM says state and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to...
WARWICK, RI
Boston

A historic ‘Stone Ender’ house hits the market in Rhode Island for $539,900

Organization spends $600,000 to restore it to its former glory. One of the oldest homes in Rhode Island has hit the market for $539,900. Built in 1696, 1147 Great Road, known as the “Valentine Whitman Jr. House,” is a valuable piece of Rhode Island history. It’s one of the few remaining “Stone Enders,” an early Colonial architectural style named because one side of the buildings is constructed out of stone. They also contain a massive fireplace and chimney, while their other three sides are made of wood. There are at least 14 Stone Enders that remain standing in some form, according to the nonprofit Preserve Road Island.
LINCOLN, RI
Register Citizen

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
VOLUNTOWN, CT
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Trader Joe’s to open new store in Tigard, Oregon

Trader Joe’s plans to open a new market in Tigard, Oregon, the grocer announced. The retailer has yet to set an opening date for the store but said it would open its doors this year. “We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a...
TIGARD, OR
oceanstatecurrent.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Rhode Island

(The Center Square) – There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
POLITICS
Seacoast Current

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
MAINE STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island closes four beaches to swimming due to high bacteria levels

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended closing four beaches to swimming due to high bacterial levels. The beaches closed to swimming include Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, and the Surfer's Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Uprise RI

Superman Can’t Save Us protest targets State’s use of taxpayer funds for luxury housing

Wright’s protest drew together anti-gentrification and low-income housing advocates, community members experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity, and grassroots organizations including Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) and the Tenants Network on Thursday evening to challenge the deal to fund the restoration of the iconic Industrial National Bank Building, known colloquially as the Superman Building, with taxpayer dollars.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Watching out for their Johnston neighborhood

It was back on June 4, 2021, when Johnston Town Councilwoman Lauren A. Garzone — in conjunction with the Johnson Police Department — launched and held the town’s first-ever Neighborhood Watch Program. Garzone, a Johnston native who has lived in District 2 all her life and is...
JOHNSTON, RI
rimonthly.com

37 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this September

WHAT: Get into the Halloween spirit early this season by admiring the iconic symbol of autumn. As the late afternoon turns into twilight, behold the sight of thousands of creatively carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Traverse the trail and celebrate seventy-five years of television with favorite characters, including everyone from Betty White to Walter White. 6–10:30 p.m., last admission 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance online; visit the website for admission prices. WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. more info: 785-3510, rwpzoo.org.
BRISTOL, RI
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow

Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
ecori.org

RI Energy to Forgive $43.5M in Ratepayers’ Debt

WARWICK, R.I. – Ratepayers behind on their utility bills by 90 days or more as of March 30, 2022, will have their debt forgiven by Rhode Island Energy. State regulators, during a meeting of the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Tuesday, said the utility company may proceed without explicit government approval in forgiving $43.5 million in arrearages from low-income and protected residential class customers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

