ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The US’ New 2022 Winter Forecast Tells Eastern States To Brace For Brutally Frigid Weather

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yH6WC_0hbL79LC00

The full 2022-2023 winter weather report for the United States was released today, and the Farmer's Almanac is warning the eastern and southern parts of the country to prepare for temperatures so cold you'll feel it in your bones.

The expected wintry temperatures could also bring above-average snowfall to the eastern areas, spanning from the Midwest to the Carolinas and up through to New England.

However, much of the country's southern states won't experience that snow but rather brutally frigid temperatures.

"The eastern half of the U.S. should brace for the potentially record-breaking cold to define the season," the report says. "This frigid forecast extends to the Deep South and Texas, which could see the mercury diving as much as 8°F below normal!"

The southern region of the country, including Texas — Oklahoma, the Deep South, Florida, and the southeast coastal states are all going from brutally hot summer temperatures to quite literally the opposite come wintertime.

According to pages in the full 2022-2023 publication, things will start to cool off come September and October as the Carolinas and Georgia will experience cooler temperatures than normal. All the other regions won't see those temps let up until closer to November.

Each of the regions will experience several cold snaps throughout the winter months, with some of the coldest temperatures being felt starting in December, specifically for the southeast and the Deep South.

Unfortunately for much of the Southeast United States, the record-breaking chill will last well into February 2023 before finding relief in March.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 92

Moonynite
4d ago

The Great Arctic Outbreak of February 1899 set temperature and snowfall records from Michigan to Florida that still stand today. Every 50- 100 years repeats itself.

Reply(1)
16
Give'em truth
4d ago

This has to be wrong… the leftist lunatic Democrats continually preaching global warming there is no way it can be brutally cold! 🤣

Reply(16)
27
Kay Stackhouse Stahl
4d ago

This will be tough if true because of the increased cost of electricity and heating oil. People are going to have to learn to put their thermostats way back and dress with more layers. Also, to set their budget priorities on the necessities and not the wants.

Reply(2)
14
Related
The Independent

Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it

The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
ENVIRONMENT
Secret Chicago

A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year

While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter.  Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.   
CHICAGO, IL
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Snow, OK
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
ENVIRONMENT
K97.5

The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!

As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner! But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year? The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Coastal States#Weather Report#New England#Eastern States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Denver

Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
DENVER, CO
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy