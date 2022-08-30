K-W football aims to get creative in 2022

With just one returning starter on offense, it’s time for Kenyon-Wanamingo to get creative.

If that means allowing a former lineman to carry the ball, so be it.

“Dillon Bartel is going from center, he’ll be a running back,” K-W coach Jake Wieme said of the 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior. “At least he’s got varsity minutes. But the other guys will be fresh, new faces. A couple seniors that will be on there, but a lot of juniors.”

Who better to understand the blocking schemes unfolding ahead of him than a former offensive lineman?

Bartel and 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior Cal Luebke expect to share time in the backfield.

“Cal Luebke is a guy that’s going to be willing to hit for us, run the ball. He’ll do anything and everything,” Wieme said. “He’s more of a two-back. Then, I feel like we have guys on the outside on receiver and slots who can do stuff for us. It’s just a matter of putting it all together right now. With a lot of new faces, it could take some time.”

Fortunately for the Knights, the one returning offensive starter is at the all important quarterback position. Junior Will Van Epps begins his second year at the helm. Van Epps led the Knights to a 3-6 campaign last year that had the makings of more. All wins came by double digits, and three defeats were within two touchdowns.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Epps was praised by Wieme for throwing a good ball. He’ll aim his spirals toward his receivers, including 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior Alex Lee and 6-foot-2, 150-pound junior Colton Steberg.

K-W’s defense returns more familiar faces, but several of them were injured in 2021.

“Cal Luebke got hurt during the season, but he’ll be back. Trent Foss got hurt during the season, he’ll be back. Soren Kylo is another guy who got hurt but he played a little bit. Blake Miller. They’ve seen a little bit more on the defensive side, but it’s a lot of new faces and guys in new spots. DIllon Bartel played a little D-end and linebacker last year for us.”

District and section assignments remain the same from 2021. So does K-W’s schedule with its home and away games reversed.

The Knights 7 p.m. Thursday in Kenyon will seek to avenge a 28-14 Week 1 defeat at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva last year.

The Panthers didn’t put up gaudy numbers, but they were effective in controlling the ball and mixing run and pass.

Dual threat quarterback Porter Peterson threw for a touchdown and rushed for two more. He’s graduated, though running back Andrew Phillips returns. He rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown to go with a pair of receptions for 54 yards against K-W.

The Knights’ subdistrict was won by Rushford-Peterson, which went 7-0 against the Mid Southeast Blue. Fillmore Central was next at 6-1 followed by Bethlehem Academy (5-2) and Randolph (4-3). K-W was fifth out of eight at 3-4 and finished above Hayfield (2-5), Winona Cotter (1-6) and Wabasha-Kellogg (0-7).

“FIllmore Central is going to be really tough. They return a lot of guys from last year. I’m guessing Rushford-Peterson, as well,” Wieme said. “We had good games with the others. Randolph the last couple years has been a good rivalry. It’s one we look forward to.”

K-W finished fifth out of eight in Section 1A behind Rushford-Peterson (9-0), Fillmore Central (7-2), Bethlehem Academy (7-3) and Randolph (4-4). Sixth through eighth were Hayfield (2-7), Kingsland (3-6) and Wabasha-Kellogg (0-9).

To climb the ranks this season, the Knights will hope to play fast and use its athleticism to overcome a lack of size that some of the top programs boast.

On Aug. 27, the Knights traveled to St. Clair High School for a pair of scrimmages against Class AA foes. First was the home team, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola, that went 7-3 last year as well as Blue Earth Area (8-2).

“The scrimmage was really eye-opening for us,” Wieme said. “We had a little bit of trouble up front in the first scrimmage and I thought we did things really well in the second, so it was good to see that improvement.”

No true score was kept in the scrimmages, but K-W would have lost both if it was. That fueled motivation within the locker room.

“It was good to see them get mad on Saturday,” Wieme said. “They want to be good, they want to get better and they want to play football so it’s good to see they’ve got that hunger.”