Diana Shield
4d ago
Go enjoy 2 double tornado themed movies at the new drive in movie theater in Ninnekah,Oklahoma this coming weekend from 8:00pm till whenever the movies get done showing.The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids,but get there before 8:00 pm because that is when the gates close for letting people into the drive in theater.
Lawton, OK
