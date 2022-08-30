ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLAW 101

Comments / 2

Diana Shield
4d ago

Go enjoy 2 double tornado themed movies at the new drive in movie theater in Ninnekah,Oklahoma this coming weekend from 8:00pm till whenever the movies get done showing.The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids,but get there before 8:00 pm because that is when the gates close for letting people into the drive in theater.

Reply
2
Related
KLAW 101

There’s a Multitude of Merch & Food Vendors at ROK22!

If you've ever been to Rocklahoma you know all too well that along with all the killer live music, the next big draw is all the killer merch you can find here. They have a little bit of everything and specialty vendors from all over the U.S. show up with all kinds of stuff. Whatever you're looking for there's a good chance you'll find it at Rocklahoma. From band/artist merch to every imaginable type of clothing, hats, and other cool items.
LAWTON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day

With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
YUKON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Labor Day Weekend#Drive In Theater#Airbnb Rentals#The Movies#Chickasha
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again

EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Man shot in Oklahoma City, suspect on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of SW 66th and Santa Fe. A woman told police that the suspect came up and shot her husband. The suspect...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Hello September! Here comes the rain!

Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Celebrate Lawton’s Mattie Beal with Birthday Tea

If you have never had the opportunity to visit the historic Mattie Beal Home, you are missing out on a huge part of Lawton's history. The Lawton Heritage Association invites you to celebrate the 143rd birthday of Mattie Beal Payne by being their honored guest for an Afternoon Tea from 1:00 through 3:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy eating by candlelight and listening to soothing piano music. You will have table side service and will be served various fruits, hand-crafted sandwiches, scones, cookies, homemade jam, cream, and tea. Bring your friends and family Saturday, September 10th to the Historic Mattie Beal Home, 1008 S.W. 5th Street, Lawton.
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Apple store in Penn Square Mall could be first in nation to join union

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Apple store in Penn Square Mall could be the first in the nation to join a union. Workers there say they want better pay and working conditions and are joining together for the cause. Organizers said the process is moving along and right now, they believe they have the numbers to see the effort to unionize through.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy