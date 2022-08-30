Rory McIlroy's golf equipment through the years
On Sunday, Rory McIlroy dramatically won his third FedEx Cup, coming from behind to catch the world’s No. 1 player, Scottie Scheffler, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Throughout the week at East Lake, McIlroy used his driver to set up short irons and wedges into greens that produced plentiful scoring chances. For the week he ranked No. 1 in driving distance (334 yards), and in the critical fourth round he hit 11 of 14 fairways. For the season McIlroy finished second on the PGA Tour in driving distance (321.3 yards), No. 1 in scoring average (68.67) and No. 1 in strokes gained total (2.115).
McIlroy’s driver has garnered a lot of attention over the years, but he has made subtle tweaks and modifications to all his gear since he turned pro in 2007. Take a look below at some of the equipment Rory McIlroy has played since 2006.
2006 Faldo Series
Shortly before McIlroy turned pro, he competed using a 400-cubic-centimer, 7.5-degree Titleist Pro Titanium 905S driver.
2007 British Open
Many people got their first close look at McIlroy during the 2007 British Open at Carnoustie, which was won by Padraig Harrington, At that tournament, an 18-year-old McIlroy, who was still an amateur, used a Titleist 907D2 driver.
2007 Quinn Direct British Masters
Playing in his first professional event at the Quinn Direct British Masters in September 2007, McIlroy played 14 Titleist clubs, including a set of 660 muscleback blade irons
2009 PGA Championship
At the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, and throughout much of that season, McIlroy used a set of Titleist ZM muscleback blade irons.
2010 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship
Six months after the 2009 PGA Championship, McIlroy played the 2010 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship using a set of Titleist’s 710 MB irons.
2011 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship
Throughout his early days as a professional, McIlroy used several putters. At times he used center-shafted mallets, but through 2012 most were Scotty Cameron Newport and Newport 2 blades.
2013 Masters
Before the 2013 PGA Tour season, McIlroy signed an endorsement deal with Nike. He started wearing the company’s apparel and footwear, and he began using a VR Covert Tour driver.
2013 PGA Championship
McIlroy also started using Nike VR Pro blade irons and VR Pro wedges in 2013.
2013 PGA Championship
McIlroy also started using a customized Nike Method 001 prototype putter in 2013.
2014 PGA Championship
Battling Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday at the 2014 PGA Championship, McIlroy hit one of his best shots ever using a 15-degree Nike VR_S Covert 2.0 3-wood. The club was fitted with a Fujikura Rombax Pro 95 shaft.
2015 Deutsche Bank Championship
Rory McIlroy’s Nike VR Pro muscleback blade irons (4-9, with Project X 7.0 shafts) and Nike VR Forged wedges (46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees with Project X 6.5 shafts) at the 2015 Deutsche Bank Championship.
2015 Wells Fargo Championship
In 2015, McIlroy started used a Nike Vapor Pro driver with 8.5 degrees of loft and a Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ 70X shaft.
2017 BMW South Africa Open Championship
Nike stopped making golf equipment in 2016, forcing McIlroy and other Nike players to seek other options. In January and February of 2017, McIlroy played Callaway equipment without signing an endorsement deal with the company. He used an Epic driver at the South African Open Championship, along with an Odyssey putter.
2017 Players Championship
In March 2017, on the eve of the Players Championship, McIlroy announced he had signed an endorsement deal with TaylorMade and would use the company’s new M2 woods, along with a set of “RORS Proto” irons.
2017 Travelers Championship
Like many golfers on the PGA Tour, McIlroy started tinkering with TaylorMade’s Spider Red putter in 2017.
2018 Travelers Championship
McIlroy stuck with his RORS Proto irons in 2018, but he started using a TaylorMade Hi-Toe lob wedge at several events.
2019 U.S. Open
At the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, McIlroy battled the soft, damp conditions using three TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedges.
2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational
At the last event he completed before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf, McIlroy played a set of TaylorMade’s SIM woods and the TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges. In addition to the RORS Proto irons, McIlroy used a TaylorMade P-760 3-iron and 4-iron that week.
2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational
McIlroy’s putter of choice in 2020 was a TaylorMade Spider X Copper, and he continued to play the company’s TP5x ball. All of the balls he uses in competition are No. 22.
2020 U.S. Open
The U.S. Open in 2020 was held in September at Winged Foot Golf Club, and McIlroy used a set of TaylorMade P-7MB irons.
2021 U.S. Open
McIlroy’s RORS Proto irons were back in the bag in 2021 and he played a TaylorMade SIM2 driver. At the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, he tinkered with some wedges, including a TaylorMade MG3 wedge, which at the time was a prototype.
2022 Tour Championship
In 2022, McIlroy has used a 9-degree TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ driver with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft, along with his RORS Proto irons and MG3 wedges.
