Rory McIlroy's golf equipment through the years

David Dusek/Golfweek

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy dramatically won his third FedEx Cup, coming from behind to catch the world’s No. 1 player, Scottie Scheffler, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Throughout the week at East Lake, McIlroy used his driver to set up short irons and wedges into greens that produced plentiful scoring chances. For the week he ranked No. 1 in driving distance (334 yards), and in the critical fourth round he hit 11 of 14 fairways. For the season McIlroy finished second on the PGA Tour in driving distance (321.3 yards), No. 1 in scoring average (68.67) and No. 1 in strokes gained total (2.115).

McIlroy’s driver has garnered a lot of attention over the years, but he has made subtle tweaks and modifications to all his gear since he turned pro in 2007. Take a look below at some of the equipment Rory McIlroy has played since 2006.

2006 Faldo Series

Rory McIlroy at the Faldo Series Final at The Celtic Manor Resort on October 5, 2006 in Newport, Wales (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Shortly before McIlroy turned pro, he competed using a 400-cubic-centimer, 7.5-degree Titleist Pro Titanium 905S driver.

2007 British Open

Rory McIlroy (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Many people got their first close look at McIlroy during the 2007 British Open at Carnoustie, which was won by Padraig Harrington, At that tournament, an 18-year-old McIlroy, who was still an amateur, used a Titleist 907D2 driver.

2007 Quinn Direct British Masters

Rory McIlroy’s equipment at the 2007 Quinn Direct British Masters (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Playing in his first professional event at the Quinn Direct British Masters in September 2007, McIlroy played 14 Titleist clubs, including a set of 660 muscleback blade irons

2009 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy’s Titleist equipment at the 2009 PGA Championship (David Dusek/Golfweek)

At the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, and throughout much of that season, McIlroy used a set of Titleist ZM muscleback blade irons.

2010 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship

Rory McIlroy’s equipment at the 2010 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Six months after the 2009 PGA Championship, McIlroy played the 2010 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship using a set of Titleist’s 710 MB irons.

2011 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship

Rory McIlroy’s Scotty Cameron putter (Getty Images)

Throughout his early days as a professional, McIlroy used several putters. At times he used center-shafted mallets, but through 2012 most were Scotty Cameron Newport and Newport 2 blades.

2013 Masters

Rory McIlroy at the 2013 Masters (Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports)

Before the 2013 PGA Tour season, McIlroy signed an endorsement deal with Nike. He started wearing the company’s apparel and footwear, and he began using a VR Covert Tour driver.

2013 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy’s Nike equipment at the 2013 PGA Championship at Oak Hill (David Dusek/Golfweek)

McIlroy also started using Nike VR Pro blade irons and VR Pro wedges in 2013.

2013 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy’s Nike Method putter (David Dusek/Golfweek)

McIlroy also started using a customized Nike Method 001 prototype putter in 2013.

Rory McIlroy’s Nike Method putter (David Dusek/Golfweek)

2014 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy’s Nike VR_S Covert 3-wood (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Battling Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday at the 2014 PGA Championship, McIlroy hit one of his best shots ever using a 15-degree Nike VR_S Covert 2.0 3-wood. The club was fitted with a Fujikura Rombax Pro 95 shaft.

2015 Deutsche Bank Championship

Rory McIlroy’s Nike golf equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Rory McIlroy’s Nike VR Pro muscleback blade irons (4-9, with Project X 7.0 shafts) and Nike VR Forged wedges (46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees with Project X 6.5 shafts) at the 2015 Deutsche Bank Championship.

2015 Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

In 2015, McIlroy started used a Nike Vapor Pro driver with 8.5 degrees of loft and a Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ 70X shaft.

2017 BMW South Africa Open Championship

Rory McIlroy at the 2017 BMW South African Open Championship (Getty Images)

Nike stopped making golf equipment in 2016, forcing McIlroy and other Nike players to seek other options. In January and February of 2017, McIlroy played Callaway equipment without signing an endorsement deal with the company. He used an Epic driver at the South African Open Championship, along with an Odyssey putter.

Rory McIlroy’s Odyssey putter at the 2017 South African Open Championship (Getty Images)

2017 Players Championship

Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade equipment at the 2017 Players Championship (David Dusek/Golfweek)

In March 2017, on the eve of the Players Championship, McIlroy announced he had signed an endorsement deal with TaylorMade and would use the company’s new M2 woods, along with a set of “RORS Proto” irons.

2017 Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy at the 2017 Travelers Championship (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Like many golfers on the PGA Tour, McIlroy started tinkering with TaylorMade’s Spider Red putter in 2017.

2018 Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade equipment at the 2018 Travelers Championship (David Dusek/Golfweek)

McIlroy stuck with his RORS Proto irons in 2018, but he started using a TaylorMade Hi-Toe lob wedge at several events.

2019 U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy’s golf equipment at the 2019 U.S. Open (David Dusek/Golfweek)

At the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, McIlroy battled the soft, damp conditions using three TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedges.

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade equipment at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational (David Dusek/Golfweek)

At the last event he completed before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf, McIlroy played a set of TaylorMade’s SIM woods and the TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges. In addition to the RORS Proto irons, McIlroy used a TaylorMade P-760 3-iron and 4-iron that week.

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade putter and ball at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational (David Dusek/Golfweek)

McIlroy’s putter of choice in 2020 was a TaylorMade Spider X Copper, and he continued to play the company’s TP5x ball. All of the balls he uses in competition are No. 22.

2020 U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade equipment at the 2020 U.S. Open (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The U.S. Open in 2020 was held in September at Winged Foot Golf Club, and McIlroy used a set of TaylorMade P-7MB irons.

2021 U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy’s equipment at the 2021 U.S. Open (David Dusek/Golfweek)

McIlroy’s RORS Proto irons were back in the bag in 2021 and he played a TaylorMade SIM2 driver. At the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, he tinkered with some wedges, including a TaylorMade MG3 wedge, which at the time was a prototype.

2022 Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

In 2022, McIlroy has used a 9-degree TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ driver with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft, along with his RORS Proto irons and MG3 wedges.