Netflix's Resident Evil series has been canceled after one season

It seems that Netflix’s new live-action spin on Resident Evil isn’t returning for a second season.

According to Deadline, Netflix has already canceled the Resident Evil TV series. This news comes roughly six weeks after the show’s release on July 14, 2022, which debuted at No. 2 with 72.7 million hours viewed its during opening week. That number isn’t particularly impressive, for the record. By comparison, the fourth season of Stranger Things brought in 286.7 million viewing hours during its premiere in May.

Slowly but surely, Resident Evil went further down Netflix’s Global Top 10 list as time went on as well. From July 18 through July 24, 2022, the series came in at No. 3 and then shot down to No. 5 the following week. It hasn’t been in the top 10 since then, either.

Not that any of this is surprising, though. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Resident Evil has a middling critic rating of 55 percent. Most reviews cite a distinct lack of creativity with the narrative, specifically. Meanwhile, longtime fans of the video game franchise absolutely detest this show, mainly due to how it differs so significantly from the source material. Seriously though, how did the showrunners not even manage to include characters like Jill Valentine or Chris Redfield? Utterly baffling.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.