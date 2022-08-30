ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix's Resident Evil series has been canceled after one season

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0kwL_0hbL3pkH00

It seems that Netflix’s new live-action spin on Resident Evil isn’t returning for a second season.

According to Deadline, Netflix has already canceled the Resident Evil TV series. This news comes roughly six weeks after the show’s release on July 14, 2022, which debuted at No. 2 with 72.7 million hours viewed its during opening week. That number isn’t particularly impressive, for the record. By comparison, the fourth season of Stranger Things brought in 286.7 million viewing hours during its premiere in May.

Slowly but surely, Resident Evil went further down Netflix’s Global Top 10 list as time went on as well. From July 18 through July 24, 2022, the series came in at No. 3 and then shot down to No. 5 the following week. It hasn’t been in the top 10 since then, either.

Not that any of this is surprising, though. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Resident Evil has a middling critic rating of 55 percent. Most reviews cite a distinct lack of creativity with the narrative, specifically. Meanwhile, longtime fans of the video game franchise absolutely detest this show, mainly due to how it differs so significantly from the source material. Seriously though, how did the showrunners not even manage to include characters like Jill Valentine or Chris Redfield? Utterly baffling.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Halo Infinite's split-screen co-op mode has been canceled

At long last, Halo Infinite is getting some meaty updates this fall. Unfortunately, a long-promised feature is getting cut as well. On Thursday, 343 Industries announced that Halo Infinite‘s Forge and online co-op modes are coming out on Nov. 8, 2022. As with past iterations, Forge is the popular level-building game type that lets anyone come up with unique maps. Network co-op hardly needs an explainer — it’ll just make campaign missions playable over the internet. All the same, this is an enormous update that has seen several lengthy delays.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy