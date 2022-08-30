ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 33

EJN
4d ago

Great, now control freak officials are telling us how to live what to drive and what to eat. With all that’s going on around the world and in the USA. Micromanaging at its finest. No thanks, don’t need any help or advise from the government..

Reply(4)
24
Sadie
4d ago

Good luck with that.....Just try to take my ice cream and carne asada burrito away, I dare you!🥊🥊

Reply(1)
21
Richard Stegner
4d ago

Now the government is telling us what we can or cannot eat. They are already forcing us to buy electric cars that we can’t afford.

Reply(2)
7
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS

September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4. Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend. The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging...
SAN DIEGO, CA
etxview.com

In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021

(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego’s imported water supply may not be as secure as hoped

San Diego water managers exude an understated confidence when they talk about the regional drought that is drying up California and the Colorado River Basin. “Despite the fact that we’ve developed the supplies and have the water available, it’s never okay to waste and we’re always moving toward becoming more efficient with that water that we do have,” said Jeff Stephenson of the San Diego County Water Authority in a July interview with KPBS.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Society
newswatchtv.com

Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families

Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Climate Science#Dairy Industry#Climate Planning#Environment Issues#The Supreme Court#Ghg
Coast News

State approves SANDAG transportation plan with road user charge

CARLSBAD — The California Air Resources Board approved SANDAG’s controversial $172 billion Regional Transportation Plan on Aug. 26, with the contentious road user charge in place as an integral funding mechanism. Officials with SANDAG, the only metropolitan planning agency in the state with a local road-user charge, were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
worldatlas.com

10 Best West Coast Beach Towns

The American West Coast is a stunning and picturesque area with abundant fascinating history, warm sun, and charming locales. Ideal for family vacations or solo tours, the coast along the Pacific Ocean can be the most memorable trip one decides to ever embark on. From sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, and rich cultural scenes, exploring the West Coast is a must for all. This article looks at the 10 Best West Coast Beach Towns.
CANNON BEACH, OR
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego

California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A fire burned at least four buildings, including a home, and prompted evacuations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
KPBS

The big bake: heat wave keeps grip on San Diego County

A severe and prolonged heat wave continued to bake the Southland Thursday, a day after record-setting temperatures were recorded in some areas and state officials called on the public to limit the use of electricity to minimize strain on the power grid. More of the same searing conditions are in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy