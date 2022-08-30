Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA loves a good rivalry. When two teams share a combative history, it generates interest. Viewership and ticket sales correspond accordingly. More importantly, it’s simply fun for the fans. A good rivalry can make a regular-season game feel like a heated postseason contest. Luckily, the league’s history is...
Kevin Love’s and Darius Garland’s immediate reactions to Cavs acquiring Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a major splash on Thursday, as they acquired three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Cleveland traded away guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen, 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps for Mitchell. The move is...
BREAKING: New York Knicks Star Reportedly "Wants A Change Of Scenery"
According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish "wants a change of scenery". Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team
The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
Udonis Haslem says he didn’t talk to “godfather” Pat Riley first two years with Heat
Udonis Haslem is not a man who gets intimidated. The icon of Heat culture is about to enter his 20th NBA season and he backs down from nobody. But Haslem admitted in a recent interview when he first came to the Heat he avoided talking to team president Pat Riley because of his mob, Godfather vibe.
Knicks had awkward announcement as Donovan Mitchell trade news broke
The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell was ultimately unsuccessful, but they remain masters at comedic timing, if nothing else. The Knicks’ summer-long pursuit of Mitchell officially ended in failure Thursday, as the Utah Jazz traded the guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead. That news broke on social media on Thursday afternoon, and it happened right as the Knicks made their own announcement.
Report: Jazz plan to hold on to Collin Sexton, not flip him after trade
The initial reaction around the league in the wake of the surprising Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cavaliers was that Lauri Markkanen might want to rent, not buy, in Salt Lake City — the Jazz are expected to flip him by the deadline to another team. Collin Sexton, on...
Retired Patriots WR Julian Edelman responds to Dolphins fan's shot at him
When former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was active, he played some of his best games against the Miami Dolphins. In fact, Edelman had his second-most receptions (76), most yards (951) and most touchdowns (six) against the team in South Florida. With this knowledge, it’s only natural for...
Possible Replacements For Celtics To Consider After Danilo Gallinari's Injury
With Danilo Gallinari likely out for the year due to a torn ACL in his left knee, the Boston Celtics will now have to consider replacing their recent offseason addition.
On Second Thought, Carmelo Anthony to the Boston Celtics Might Work After Devastating Danilo Gallinari Update
The Boston Celtics received some terrible news on Danilo Gallinari's injured left leg on Friday. The post On Second Thought, Carmelo Anthony to the Boston Celtics Might Work After Devastating Danilo Gallinari Update appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Washington Wizards Land Julius Randle In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA is not so different from the movie industry. There are stars, lesser stars, and supporting players – and each has a role to play. Everyone knows who the A-List stars are. LeBron James is a household name, no different from Will Smith. On the other hand, there are B-List stars with plenty of talent as well.
