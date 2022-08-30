Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Week of Aug. 22 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Marks 80 Straight Weeks at No. 1 on Cable News
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. New week, same trend: Fox News is the top-rated cable news network for a year-and-a-half and running (80 straight weeks) and remains the most-watched network on all of basic cable, both in total day and in primetime viewing.
AdWeek
KNTV to Add 4:30 PM Newscast with New Afternoon Lineup in September
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. San Jose NBC owned station KNTV is expanding its weekday news programming with the addition of a weekly 30-minute 4:30 p.m. beginning September 12.
AdWeek
Lori Jane Gliha Joins Scripps, Newsy as National Investigative Correspondent
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lori Jane Gliha joins the Scripps Network as a national investigative journalist, beginning Sept. 1. Gliha will be based at Scripps’ Washington,...
AdWeek
John Harwood Exits CNN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN White House correspondent John Harwood announced on Twitter Friday that he is leaving the network. The veteran print and TV news journalist joined CNN in 2020 after 14 years at CNBC, most recently serving as the network’s chief Washington correspondent.
Comments / 0