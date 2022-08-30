Read full article on original website
Related
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters "He's an enemy of the state.
AdWeek
Medical Publisher Stat Tops 30,000 Subscribers and Nears $20 Million in Revenue
Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. The medical publisher Stat, a venture owned by Boston Globe Media that operates as a standalone enterprise, announced on Friday its fifth community-centric event, Stat Open Doors, the latest product from the media company aimed at translating its niche audience into outsized reader revenue.
AdWeek
Sean Moran Named Executive Chairman of Virtual Product Placement Company Ryff
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Virtual product placement company Ryff has named Sean Moran as executive chairman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Captify, Ken Media, Opinionated & More
In anticipation of Q4, top agencies around the world are bringing on new leadership hires across strategy, creative and business development teams. Let’s see who’s going where this week in marketing and advertising. Altius Strategic Consulting. Global management consulting firm Altius Strategic Consulting brought on Kapil Kachru as...
AdWeek
CarMax Pulls Up to the New York Market With High Line Activation
“You only come to New York once. And when you do it, you gotta do it big. Hence…this!”. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Leslie Blount is an Adweek contributor who writes about brands and culture.
AdWeek
John Harwood Exits CNN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN White House correspondent John Harwood announced on Twitter Friday that he is leaving the network. The veteran print and TV news journalist joined CNN in 2020 after 14 years at CNBC, most recently serving as the network’s chief Washington correspondent.
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
Comments / 0