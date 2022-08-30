The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN White House correspondent John Harwood announced on Twitter Friday that he is leaving the network. The veteran print and TV news journalist joined CNN in 2020 after 14 years at CNBC, most recently serving as the network’s chief Washington correspondent.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO