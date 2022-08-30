ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters  "He's an enemy of the state.
AdWeek

Medical Publisher Stat Tops 30,000 Subscribers and Nears $20 Million in Revenue

Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. The medical publisher Stat, a venture owned by Boston Globe Media that operates as a standalone enterprise, announced on Friday its fifth community-centric event, Stat Open Doors, the latest product from the media company aimed at translating its niche audience into outsized reader revenue.
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: Captify, Ken Media, Opinionated & More

In anticipation of Q4, top agencies around the world are bringing on new leadership hires across strategy, creative and business development teams. Let’s see who’s going where this week in marketing and advertising. Altius Strategic Consulting. Global management consulting firm Altius Strategic Consulting brought on Kapil Kachru as...
AdWeek

John Harwood Exits CNN

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN White House correspondent John Harwood announced on Twitter Friday that he is leaving the network. The veteran print and TV news journalist joined CNN in 2020 after 14 years at CNBC, most recently serving as the network’s chief Washington correspondent.
