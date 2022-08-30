ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart comments on Stetson Bennett’s blazing performance against Oregon

ATLANTA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had all the answers for Dan Lanning’s Oregon defense -- and with his critics -- at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Bennett, a sixth-year senior former walk-on, had an early exit in the third quarter after running up a 42-3 lead on Oregon with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Dan Lanning dishes on Oregon game plan, what went wrong in 49-3 loss to Georgia

ATLANTA — Oregon coach Dan Lanning knew exactly how he wanted to attack the Georgia offense. Scary thing is, Lanning’s Ducks forced the Bulldogs outside like he intended and held All-American Brock Bowers in check and still lost 49-3. “They out-coached us,” said Lanning, the former Georgia defensive...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Tennessee State
Local
Oregon Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
dawgnation.com

3 key matchups Kirby Smart discussed for Georgia football against Oregon

ATHENS — Football is a game of matchups, Georgia would seem to have the majority of favorable matchups against Oregon. Coach Kirby Smart, however, is not taking anything for granted. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 11-ranked Ducks at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Smart identified...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Pruitt
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Kevin Sherrer
dawgnation.com

Dominick Blaylock at last enters a Georgia football season at his best: ‘Kind of seeing the old Dom’

August has always been a bit of a difficult month for Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock. In 2019, he was still learning the playbook as a true freshman and summer enrollee. He picked things up quickly, catching five touchdowns and finishing with 310 receiving yards that season, but so much of that first August was spent playing catch-up and then overcoming the proverbial freshman wall Kirby Smart so often mentions.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Georgia Bulldogs#Mercedes Benz Stadium
dawgnation.com

Cover 4 on Georgia football: Who will lead the ‘Dawgs in sacks this season?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. We are at the dawn of a new Georgia football season but the Cover 4 quick in-and-out game is not going anywhere. It is designed to come out as quickly as 2023 Georgia WR commit Yazeed Haynes has been making big plays so far this fall.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy