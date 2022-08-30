Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart comments on Stetson Bennett’s blazing performance against Oregon
ATLANTA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had all the answers for Dan Lanning’s Oregon defense -- and with his critics -- at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Bennett, a sixth-year senior former walk-on, had an early exit in the third quarter after running up a 42-3 lead on Oregon with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
Dan Lanning dishes on Oregon game plan, what went wrong in 49-3 loss to Georgia
ATLANTA — Oregon coach Dan Lanning knew exactly how he wanted to attack the Georgia offense. Scary thing is, Lanning’s Ducks forced the Bulldogs outside like he intended and held All-American Brock Bowers in check and still lost 49-3. “They out-coached us,” said Lanning, the former Georgia defensive...
Surprise, surprise, Georgia still looks like the best team in the nation in 49-3 win over Oregon
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart said to “expect the unexpected” in the days leading up to Georgia’s opening game against Oregon. The seventh-year UGA head coach wasn’t wrong. The reloaded No. 3-ranked Bulldogs beat the No. 11-ranked Ducks easier than anyone could have expected, scoring a 49-3 win before a crowd of 76,490 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix: Names and numbers changed, but ‘same Georgia’ in 49-3 loss
ATLANTA — The faces and numbers had changed, but Bo Nix had faced this Georgia defense before Saturday’s contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “It was the same Georgia,” said Nix, who traded in his Auburn uniform for a new beginning with the Oregon Ducks after last season. “I’ve...
Kirby Smart makes it clear, this Georgia football offense will hunt as Bulldogs demolish Oregon
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart very clearly wanted to send a message in his post-game press conference. He usually does and more often than not, it’s aimed at recruits. Though to be honest, what his team did on the field did most of the talking. Georgia scored on its first seven possessions of the game and strolled to a 49-3 win over Oregon.
Malaki Starks makes immediate impact for new-look Georgia football defense: ‘One of the greatest interceptions I ever seen’
ATLANTA — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix had the matchup that he wanted. Wide receiver Seven McGee had found a hole in the defense and there was just one player in between him and the end zone. Nix took his shot and floated the ball in the air. The problem...
Stetson Bennett delivers the best game of his Georgia career against Oregon. We shouldn’t be surprised
ATLANTA — For the first time in his Georgia career, Stetson Bennett started the first game of Georgia’s season. It also happened to be the first game after Georgia won the national championship. And as it stands now, when he thinks back about the best individual performances in...
3 key matchups Kirby Smart discussed for Georgia football against Oregon
ATHENS — Football is a game of matchups, Georgia would seem to have the majority of favorable matchups against Oregon. Coach Kirby Smart, however, is not taking anything for granted. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 11-ranked Ducks at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Smart identified...
Dominick Blaylock at last enters a Georgia football season at his best: ‘Kind of seeing the old Dom’
August has always been a bit of a difficult month for Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock. In 2019, he was still learning the playbook as a true freshman and summer enrollee. He picked things up quickly, catching five touchdowns and finishing with 310 receiving yards that season, but so much of that first August was spent playing catch-up and then overcoming the proverbial freshman wall Kirby Smart so often mentions.
Georgia football-Oregon score updates, live analysis, injury news for Week 1 game
Georgia enters the game ranked as the No. 3 team in the country. Oregon is the No. 11 team and is led by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. Georgia football Oregon: score updates, live analysis. This section will be updated as the game unfolds. 14:50, fourth quarter update: Carson...
‘Southern Fried Duck’ t-shirts go on sale after UGA-Oregon
Want to have a great memory of UGA’s dominating win over Oregon?. DawgNation’s partner at TheSevenSix.com is selling a commemorative t-shirt of the instant classic. It reads “Southern Fried Duck,” along with the final score of 49-3.
Kirby Smart tells ESPN how he convinced Stetson Bennett to return for 2022 season
ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t usually in the business of promising players starting jobs, but in the case of Stetson Bennett, things were different. Smart shared with ESPN how he convinced Bennett he would be the “the guy” last January to “make it worth coming back” for another season at Georgia.
Georgia football-Oregon game time, TV Channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 1 game (Sept. 3, 2022)
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3 in a Week 1 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how to watch the game online. The game will be played in...
Cover 4 on Georgia football: Who will lead the ‘Dawgs in sacks this season?
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. We are at the dawn of a new Georgia football season but the Cover 4 quick in-and-out game is not going anywhere. It is designed to come out as quickly as 2023 Georgia WR commit Yazeed Haynes has been making big plays so far this fall.
