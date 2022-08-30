The Ethereum “Merge” is imminent — an event that intends to shift the Ethereum blockchain from its current proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof of stake (PoS), the latter being regarded as faster, uses less energy, offers more security, and is better for scaling projects. It’s expected to happen on Sept. 15 or 16.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO