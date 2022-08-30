Read full article on original website
Why Ethereum PoW fork gains some crypto exchange backings
The Ethereum “Merge” is imminent — an event that intends to shift the Ethereum blockchain from its current proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof of stake (PoS), the latter being regarded as faster, uses less energy, offers more security, and is better for scaling projects. It’s expected to happen on Sept. 15 or 16.
Indonesia to launch crypto stock exchange at end-2022
Indonesia will launch a crypto stock market by the end of this year, said the country’s deputy trade minister Jerry Sambuaga, according to a media report. The Southeast Asian nation had earlier announced a 2021 launch but revised it to the first quarter of 2022 due to complexities in the process.
Director at China’s Securities Regulatory Commission deep-dives into Web 3.0 in new book, a year after China’s crypto ban
Nearly a year after China banned crypto trading and mining, the director of the Technology Supervision Bureau at Chinaøs Securities Regulatory Commission has published a book discussing Web 3.0 and blockchain technology. Fast facts. Yao Qian’s book “Web 3.0: Changes and Challenges of the Next Generation Internet” covers a...
Crypto education in local languages; Decentralizing data
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 31, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Asia crypto advocates look beyond English to promote digital assets. Data as the currency of our age. We’ll have more on those stories – and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world –...
Markets: Bitcoin trades above US$20,000, Ether slides, Cardano gains
Bitcoin held on to the US$20,000 mark, but was trending weaker in late Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia. Ether was also moving lower, along with most other top 10 coins by market capitalization. Cardano was the standout on the list with a marginal gain. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 1.2% in...
Thailand mandates warnings on crypto ads
Cryptocurrency advertisements in Thailand must indicate potential risks of investing in the nascent asset class, the nation’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement on Thursday. Fast facts. Crypto businesses in the Southeast Asian nation must report all details of advertisements and related spendings, including collaborations with...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano slip; remnants of Terra – USTC and LUNC – jump
Bitcoin slid back down under the US$20,000 mark late afternoon in Asia, with the rest of the top 10 tokens by market capitalization turning lower. Terra’s fallen cryptocurrency surged, likely due to LUNA Classic’s recent network upgrade. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 1.87% in the past 24 hours to...
Bitcoin fluctuates, Ether gains, MATIC jumps on Robinhood inclusion
Bitcoin was fluctuating around US$20,000, while Ether was among the biggest gainers in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization in early Friday morning trading in Asia. Most other tokens on the list were little changed, though Cardano rose. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.4% in the past 24 hours to...
Crypto lender Celsius to return US$50 mln to locked out users
Celsius Network Ltd., which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has filed a motion to return around US$50 million worth of tokens to a portion of holders as these funds are not part of the bankruptcy estate, unlike funds from Earn and Borrow clients. The hearing on the filing will take place on Oct. 6.
Chinese central bank should issue RMB stablecoin for metaverse: academic
China should issue a digital yuan-collateral stablecoin to establish an on-chain payment system for China’s metaverse, as the infrastructure developed by China itself is the key to ensuring national security, said influential academic Zhang Ping of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, an institution providing policy consultation to the Chinese State Council.
Do I really need another picture of an ape? NFT market slumps in August
The number of unique non-fungible token (NFT) buyers in August fell below 500,000 for the first time in a year and extended the drop in purchasers to four consecutive months, according to NFT aggregation site CryptoSlam. Due to an increase in Ethereum prices in early August, total sales rose to...
ENS provider reports third-highest monthly revenue, ahead of “The Merge”
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) reported its third-highest month of revenue in August, with 301,000 new “.eth” registrations, totaling 2.17 million names, according to a post on its verified Twitter handle. Fast facts. ENS generated 2,744 ETH, currently worth around US$4.3 million of revenue in August, with a total...
Hong Kong hosts Digital Asset Series seminars for mass literacy
Hong Kong is hosting the Digital Asset Series (DAS) educational seminars, which started in August to continue into November this year. The free educational seminars will be delivered by industry experts, legal professionals, regulators and scholars from the finance-technology (fintech) sector, according to a press release. The initiative intends to...
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin to release book on proof of stake
Vitalik Buterin will release a book on proof-of-stake consensus on Sept. 27, compiling various writings by the Ethereum founder over the last 10 years, according to his recent Twitter post. Fast facts. The book, titled “Proof of Stake, The Making of Ethereum and the Philosophy of Blockchains,” will be available...
