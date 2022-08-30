Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Joey Meneses collects four hits, drives in four runs Thursday against A's
Joey Meneses went 4-for-6 Thursday, singling three times, homering, scoring two runs, and driving in four runs in the Nationals' 7-5 win over the A's. Meneses continues to stay hot at the plate for the Nationals, posting a 1.107 OPS with six runs scored, one home run, and seven runs batted in over his last seven games. The 30-year-old is hitting .354 with 18 runs scored, seven home runs, and 15 runs batted in through 25 games this season.
fantasypros.com
Reid Detmers lasts 4 1/3 innings on mound in Friday's loss to Astros
Reid Detmers struggled through 4 1/3 innings on the mound for the Angels Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits while also walking two and striking out six in the Angels' 4-2 loss to the Astros. Fantasy Impact:. Detmers has allowed four or more runs in two of his last...
fantasypros.com
Jordan Montgomery tosses six shutout innings in Friday's win over Cubs
Jordan Montgomery tossed six shutout innings for the Cardinals Friday, allowing seven hits while also walking two and striking out four in the Cardinals' 8-0 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has been a great addition to the Cardinals rotation, allowing one run or less in five of six...
fantasypros.com
Clayton Kershaw strikes out six in return Thursday
Clayton Kershaw pitched five innings on Thursday, striking out six, walking three, and giving up one hit for one earned run as he went on to earn the no-decision in the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Mets. Fantasy Impact:. Kershaw returned from his back injury on Thursday afternoon, and he...
fantasypros.com
Max Scherzer leaves Saturday's start with 'fatigue' on left side
Scherzer looked fine before departing, allowing just one run while striking out five over five innings with his normal velocity. Buck Showalter is hopeful that Scherzer will make his next start and Scherzer himself said that he was just being cautious, but the Mets can hardly afford to take chances with their co-ace. Those in weekly leagues should wait as long as possible before making a decision but, for now, expect Scherzer to likely miss at least a turn in the rotation.
fantasypros.com
Nick Castellanos (oblique) placed on IL
Castellanos went for an MRI yesterday after injuring his oblique Friday. While there haven't been official results of the MRI released, they must have warranted some extended time off for Castellanos. He's been hitting the ball well since August 15th, slashing .306/.306/.516, so hopefully, he'll be able to stay on track once he returns.
fantasypros.com
Tanner Houck to have back surgery
Tanner Houck will have season-ending back surgery next week to correct an issue with a disc. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training. (Pete Abraham on Twitter) Houck has been dealing with back issues throughout this season, and the Red Sox will look to correct the issue now. The Red Sox plan to figure out Houck's role going forward this offseason, as he started in the rotation but eventually found success as the Red Sox closer. He ends the season with a 3.15 ERA and 8.40 K/9 across 60 innings in 2022.
fantasypros.com
Spencer Strider dominates in win on Thursday
Spencer Strider pitched eight innings, allowing two hits while striking out 16 during Atlanta's win over Colorado on Thursday. Strider was simply outstanding, producing one of the best performances of the season and setting a franchise record with 16 punchouts while holding the Rockies to two hits. He generated 22 swinging strikes and an elite 42 percent CSW on 106 pitches and now hasn't allowed more than one run in his last four starts. Strider has developed into an upper echelon pitcher as he's absolutely dominated since becoming a starter, producing a 9-4 record with a superb 2.67 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 174 strikeouts over 17 games. He's as must-start as they come for his plus matchup against the Athletics on Wednesday.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Corbin Carroll, Gunnar Henderson, Jake McCarthy (2022)
If you thought all the biggest rookie call-ups would have already happened by late August, you were in for a present surprise this week. Not one but two of the best prospects in baseball made their Major League debut this week, plus we got another one of this year’s top prospects finally showing some signs of life after a frustratingly-slow start.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Gunner Henderson, Corbin Carroll, Hunter Brown (2022)
Rookies, rookies and more rookies. With September call-ups in full effect and service-time rules no longer as strict, many organizations are turning to their youngsters to provide a spark down the stretch. Even teams that are already out of the playoff hunt are still giving a few of their prospects a taste of the Big Leagues. Whether they’re on the Astros or the Nationals, if they’re active and producing, they can help your fantasy squad.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Benintendi heading to 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation
Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi is being placed on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his wrist, according to MLB.com writer Bryan Hoch on Twitter. (MLB) Benintendi was injured Friday night while attempting a swing. He left the game and had X-rays shortly thereafter, which came back negative. The 28-year-old All-Star was expected to get a bump in value amid the trade to New York. That has not come to fruition as the Yankees continue to fall apart. With fantasy playoffs approaching in redraft leagues, if you need the roster spot, you might have to make the tough decision to cut him loose.
fantasypros.com
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Sunday (9/4) PREMIUM
After a successful slate on Saturday, we’ll keep rolling here. We have almost every team in action for this Sunday main slate, giving us plenty of options to pick from. There’s only a month remaining starting tomorrow, and it’s sad that baseball is winding down to an end. This is the best time to be a fan, though, so let’s take a look at this Sunday slate!
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Planner: Gunnar Henderson, Nick Gordon, Lars Nootbaar (2022)
Only one team has a week-low five games on the ledger next week. But, then, 20 teams have six games in the upcoming scoring period. Finally, seven teams will play seven games, and two squads have a week-high eight games on the docket. Notable Matchups. Atlanta Braves at OAK (2),...
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson set to go for regular season
According to ESPN NFL Nation's Sarah Barshop, the Los Angeles Rams' head coach Sean McVay called RB Darrell Henderson "good to go" at practice today after dealing with soft-tissue injuries. (Sarah Barshop on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Henderson may be in for a larger role this season than people expect. He...
NFL・
