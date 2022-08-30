The Johnsburg Historical Society (JHS) will unveil their newest historic marker celebrating the Waddell House which will be the future home of the Johnsburg Historical Society & Museum Friday evening at 6 pm. The historic marker was funded by a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. The story of the house and family and plans for the museum will be discussed. Refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public. The house is located at 2363 State Route 28, Wevertown, at the corner of Routes 28 & 8.

JOHNSBURG, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO