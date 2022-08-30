Read full article on original website
Related
Armed with bow and arrow, Alabama teen bags massive alligator in swamp for her 17th birthday
It's not the typical response one gets when asking their daughter how she wants to celebrate her 17th birthday, but high school junior Whitney Williams was ready with the answer. "I want to go gator hunting," Williams said, recalling the answer she gave when her parents, Chris and Tammie Williams,...
Man killed in ultralight aircraft crash was scattering his father's ashes in Minnesota, officials say
A man who died in a plane crash this week in Minnesota was scattering his father's ashes, law enforcement officials said. KLAS-TV reported that deputies who responded to the scene learned that the passenger in the plane, Lee Cemensky, 58, was scattering his father's ashes. Cemensky and the pilot, identified...
Beto O'Rourke returns to campaign trail in South Texas, acknowledges "some dark days" for residents
Laredo, Texas — Beto O'Rourke returned to the campaign trail Friday night in Laredo, Texas, a crucial spot for the Democratic nominee for governor and for the party statewide. After being away for over a week as he recovered from a bacterial infection, O'Rourke returned to a cheering crowd...
Workers at 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania go on strike
Workers from 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania went on strike Friday after marathon contract negotiations failed to produce a deal. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels. Photos and video on social media showed picket lines going up outside many of the homes, with workers carrying signs and wearing the purple T-shirts of their union, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northern California's Mill Fire destroys 100 homes and other buildings: "We lost everything"
A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
Teen abducted from her Pennsylvania home in the middle of the night found safe in NYC, police say
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania girl was abducted from her home in the middle of the night, and, using video surveillance footage, authorities were able to locate the victim as well as the suspect in New York City, police said. At 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Reading police received a call from a...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge for captain of California boat that caught fire and killed 34
A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment Friday charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast. The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of the deadliest maritime disasters...
Thousands evacuate, several homes destroyed after large fire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes on Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Suzi Brady, a Cal Fire spokeswoman, said several people were injured...
Comments / 0