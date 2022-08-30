ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

J. Bradley
4d ago

EVERYONE get right with God before its too late. Tomorrow is not promised to anyone so REPENT of your sins and live for Jesus Christ.

Save the Union
4d ago

The H-Town rap community is too small for beefs. Trae get your brother...calm him down.

R Kellys only fan
4d ago

those are some real gangsters..lol.. that's where that concealed handgun license comes in handy.. pop one and the rest scatter like roaches

Power 93.7 WBLK

50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekend Events

50 Cent has banned Trey Songz from future Tycoon Weekend events in Houston. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and announced that Trey Songz was prohibited from attending Tycoon Weekend, an annual event he now throws in the Texas city. The New York powerhouse posted a photo of the R&B singer with bold letters written across the picture that read: "BANNED FROM TYCOON."
Click2Houston.com

Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
cw39.com

FBI: ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ is back, now wearing blue

HOUSTON (CW39) He’s back! And the FBI needs your help to find him. Dubbed “Little Red Robbing Hood”, this bank robber is normally seen in red. But, now he’s had a wardrobe change. On Saturday Aug. 27, a man fitting the description of a suspect in...
fox26houston.com

Man shot over $10 in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police say a fight over money Thursday evening in northeast Houston escalated into a shooting. It happened around 8 p.m. on Cavalcade & Lockwood Dr., where investigators say two men were drinking in a parking lot. One of the men, the suspect, reportedly owed the other $10 and...
fox26houston.com

Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
Click2Houston.com

50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
CW33

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
TEXAS STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

