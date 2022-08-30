Read full article on original website
J. Bradley
4d ago
EVERYONE get right with God before its too late. Tomorrow is not promised to anyone so REPENT of your sins and live for Jesus Christ.
Save the Union
4d ago
The H-Town rap community is too small for beefs. Trae get your brother...calm him down.
R Kellys only fan
4d ago
those are some real gangsters..lol.. that's where that concealed handgun license comes in handy.. pop one and the rest scatter like roaches
HipHopDX.com
Trae Tha Truth Caught Kicking & Punching Z-Ro In Newly Surfaced Video
Houston, TX – Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro were involved in an altercation earlier this week, and in a newly surfaced video Trae can be seen kicking and punching his cousin and former ABN partner. In the new clip shared by TMZ on Friday (September 2), Trae Tha Truth...
New Video of Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro Fight Shows Trae and His Crew Jumping Z-Ro – Watch
Nearly a week after a video surfaced of Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man during an altercation with Trae Tha Truth and his team, a new clip taken from a different angle shows Trae and his crew jumping Z-Ro. On Friday (Sept. 2), TMZ posted a new video that shows...
Not 50 Cent Blasting Trey Songz For ’Crazy’ Behavior At Tycoon Weekend In Houston
50 Cent has made Trey Songz the latest focus of his frequent online beratement.
50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekend Events
50 Cent has banned Trey Songz from future Tycoon Weekend events in Houston. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and announced that Trey Songz was prohibited from attending Tycoon Weekend, an annual event he now throws in the Texas city. The New York powerhouse posted a photo of the R&B singer with bold letters written across the picture that read: "BANNED FROM TYCOON."
