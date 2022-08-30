ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
It's Raining Mets! | Welcome to Meteorological Fall

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In this episode Meteorologist Steve Knight recaps a historically hot August and what this warming trend means moving forward. Plus, the Pennsylvania DEP has now put several Counties in a Drought Watch, will we break this dry pattern anytime soon?. More listening? Click here. Hear more...
Police: Baby left unattended, in harm's way, while couple argues

Williamsport, Pa. — Two people were charged for allegedly neglecting a child while they were caught up in an argument, said Williamsport Police. Dwayne Johnson, 37, and Samantha Older, 21, both of Williamsport, allegedly argued while a nine-month-old child was placed and left unattended and crying on a porch. Surveillance video showed the child unattended for nearly a minute. According to police, Older placed the child on the porch on...
Tractor-trailer crashes into Scranton home causing many to lose power

SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — A tractor-trailer crashed into a house in the early morning hours Friday causing the neighborhood to lose power. The emergency call of a tractor-trailer on fire after crashing into a house came in around 1:53 AM. Firefighters arrived at the 3000 block of Birney Ave...
Arrested for stealing alcohol and candy from Sheetz, police say

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to a Sheetz on August 15 at 11:43PM for a theft of alcohol and candy, according to Palmyra Police. Authorities say that 18-year-old Darby Kreiser was identified as the suspect after viewing Sheetz video footage. The next day, officials say that...
Motorcyclist killed in alleged DUI crash in Dauphin Co., police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A motorcyclist was killed last night on the 7600 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township around 10:17PM in what police initially thought was a hit-and-run. Police say that the driver, Thomas Toolan, had been driving on the eastbound lanes of Allentown Blvd...
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 19-year-old teen has been arrested for a stabbing that occurred on the 900 block of Wood Street, according to reports from Steelton Borough Police. After being dispatched to the scene of the incident on August 30, authorities say that they discovered the victim...
Five month old assaulted, man charged, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 29, just before 6 p.m., the Swatara Police was sent to the 5000 block of Franklin Street to helps EMS with an unresponsive five-month-old child in a residence. Police say the child was taken to Penn State, Milton Hershey Medical Center to receive...
Suspect sought in state forest arson case in Schuylkill County

Barnesville, Pa (WOLF) — Officials are searching for a suspect who is wanted for arson stemming from fires set in Weiser State Forest. The Forester with the Weiser State Forest District and Special Investigator with Forest Fire Protection is asking for assistance in locating 42-year-old John Banaszewski of Shenandoah.
Harrisburg native making trash into treasure for Denver Fashion Week

Carley Furlow is every little girl’s dream. She’s a full-time designer at just 20-years-old jet setting across the country to build connections and show off her work. Furlow just returned to Harrisburg from Denver where she was one of seven emerging designers selected to show their collections ahead of Denver Fashion Week.
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
Food truck brings Spanish-Caribbean flavor to Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — August 31 was the last day of national Black-Owned Business Month and the new owners of a food truck are bringing some of their cultures to the area through their cuisine. Caribbean Touch food truck is a cross between Spanish and Caribbean-styled food with a variety of dishes. Husband and […]
Scranton firefighter charged with multiple thefts at Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Scranton firefighter after they say he stole construction materials and tools from Home Depot in Dickson City multiple times. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on July 7, officers were called for a report of a shoplifter in custody, however, the suspect fled the store […]
Car detail shop owner arrested for labor trafficking minors

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 31, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Ellen Cummings in connection to labor trafficking in Mifflin County. Cummings is accused of forcing minors, including some foster children in her care, to work at her car detailing business without proper compensation under poor conditions.
