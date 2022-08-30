Williamsport, Pa. — Two people were charged for allegedly neglecting a child while they were caught up in an argument, said Williamsport Police. Dwayne Johnson, 37, and Samantha Older, 21, both of Williamsport, allegedly argued while a nine-month-old child was placed and left unattended and crying on a porch. Surveillance video showed the child unattended for nearly a minute. According to police, Older placed the child on the porch on...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO