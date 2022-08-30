Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
local21news.com
Meet Wally, the emotional support alligator who sleeps in the same bed as his owner
JONESTOWN, Pa. (TND) — You've probably heard of emotional support dogs and cats but what about alligators?. Joseph Henney, who goes by "Joie," pronounced like "Joe," lives in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, and has a rather interesting companion at his side: WallyGator, his emotional support alligator. Wally is seven years old,...
local21news.com
Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
local21news.com
Inmate convicted after ambushing Corrections Officer and SCI-Camp Hill
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County jury has convicted a man after a 2021 incident at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill. David Rosario was convicted on a number of charges including assault by prisoner. Police say on July 9, 2021 Rosario was an inmate housed...
local21news.com
It's Raining Mets! | Welcome to Meteorological Fall
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In this episode Meteorologist Steve Knight recaps a historically hot August and what this warming trend means moving forward. Plus, the Pennsylvania DEP has now put several Counties in a Drought Watch, will we break this dry pattern anytime soon?. More listening? Click here. Hear more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Baby left unattended, in harm's way, while couple argues
Williamsport, Pa. — Two people were charged for allegedly neglecting a child while they were caught up in an argument, said Williamsport Police. Dwayne Johnson, 37, and Samantha Older, 21, both of Williamsport, allegedly argued while a nine-month-old child was placed and left unattended and crying on a porch. Surveillance video showed the child unattended for nearly a minute. According to police, Older placed the child on the porch on...
local21news.com
Tractor-trailer crashes into Scranton home causing many to lose power
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — A tractor-trailer crashed into a house in the early morning hours Friday causing the neighborhood to lose power. The emergency call of a tractor-trailer on fire after crashing into a house came in around 1:53 AM. Firefighters arrived at the 3000 block of Birney Ave...
local21news.com
Arrested for stealing alcohol and candy from Sheetz, police say
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to a Sheetz on August 15 at 11:43PM for a theft of alcohol and candy, according to Palmyra Police. Authorities say that 18-year-old Darby Kreiser was identified as the suspect after viewing Sheetz video footage. The next day, officials say that...
local21news.com
Motorcyclist killed in alleged DUI crash in Dauphin Co., police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A motorcyclist was killed last night on the 7600 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township around 10:17PM in what police initially thought was a hit-and-run. Police say that the driver, Thomas Toolan, had been driving on the eastbound lanes of Allentown Blvd...
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 19-year-old teen has been arrested for a stabbing that occurred on the 900 block of Wood Street, according to reports from Steelton Borough Police. After being dispatched to the scene of the incident on August 30, authorities say that they discovered the victim...
skooknews.com
Route 61/The Grade in Schuylkill County has Reopened After Crash Overnight
Route 61 has reopened over being closed for several hours overnight due to a crash near Saint Clair. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, A crash around 2:15am, Saturday morning, at the intersection of Route 61 and Darkwater Road closed the highway, between Saint Clair and Frackville. Traffic...
local21news.com
Five month old assaulted, man charged, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 29, just before 6 p.m., the Swatara Police was sent to the 5000 block of Franklin Street to helps EMS with an unresponsive five-month-old child in a residence. Police say the child was taken to Penn State, Milton Hershey Medical Center to receive...
local21news.com
Hearing conducted for duo involved in manslaughter via fentanyl case, DA says
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A preliminary hearing was conducted on August 29 for two offenders involved in a fentanyl distribution incident in May that resulted in one death, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office. The offenders, Kyle Hill (pictured left) and Michaella Weidler (pictured right), are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Suspect sought in state forest arson case in Schuylkill County
Barnesville, Pa (WOLF) — Officials are searching for a suspect who is wanted for arson stemming from fires set in Weiser State Forest. The Forester with the Weiser State Forest District and Special Investigator with Forest Fire Protection is asking for assistance in locating 42-year-old John Banaszewski of Shenandoah.
local21news.com
Harrisburg native making trash into treasure for Denver Fashion Week
Carley Furlow is every little girl’s dream. She’s a full-time designer at just 20-years-old jet setting across the country to build connections and show off her work. Furlow just returned to Harrisburg from Denver where she was one of seven emerging designers selected to show their collections ahead of Denver Fashion Week.
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
Food truck brings Spanish-Caribbean flavor to Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — August 31 was the last day of national Black-Owned Business Month and the new owners of a food truck are bringing some of their cultures to the area through their cuisine. Caribbean Touch food truck is a cross between Spanish and Caribbean-styled food with a variety of dishes. Husband and […]
Scranton firefighter charged with multiple thefts at Home Depot
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Scranton firefighter after they say he stole construction materials and tools from Home Depot in Dickson City multiple times. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on July 7, officers were called for a report of a shoplifter in custody, however, the suspect fled the store […]
local21news.com
Lancaster man charged with unlawful contact with minor, indecent assault, and more
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On September 1, the East Hemifield Township Police Department charged 74-year-old Charles A. Reed of Manheim with unlawful contact with minor - sexual offense, indecent assault of a person less then 13 years of age, and corruption of minors. Police say Reed is accused of...
local21news.com
Car detail shop owner arrested for labor trafficking minors
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 31, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Ellen Cummings in connection to labor trafficking in Mifflin County. Cummings is accused of forcing minors, including some foster children in her care, to work at her car detailing business without proper compensation under poor conditions.
Family, classmates devastated by homicide of Luzerne County teen
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The shooting death of a teenage girl over the weekend in Luzerne County is being called a case of criminal homicide. Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, is locked up on charges including criminal homicide. He's accused of killing a 17-year-old girl early Saturday morning at her home outside Hazleton.
Comments / 0