Kids

New Mom Surprises Family With Baby On FaceTime and Their Faces Say It All

There's nothing like the first time you see a loved one's newborn. The arrival of a baby into the world is one of the most truly pure occasions on this planet, and it touches people on a super emotional level. You can never know how someone will react when they're presented with a newborn: Will they scream with delight? Cry happy tears? Fill the room with joyful laughter? In this video from @krazykera, we get to see a bunch of different people's reactions in a row thanks to one mom's unique way of breaking the news to her family and friends. "I didn't tell anyone I went into labor and surprised them with baby Ziya," she posted. Then she called everybody (the aunties, the godparents, the grandparents) one-by-one on Facetime and gave them a huge surprise.
Moment Dog Is Reunited With Mom After Her Tragic Car Accident Is So Emotional

TikTok user @chiruss_ enjoyed her month-long trip to Michigan visiting family. But on her way back to Atlanta, tragedy struck and she was in a terrible car accident. She was rushed to the hospital where has since spent time. Luckily, she's already making a recovery no one was expecting. But the time in the hospital meant that everything at home would have to wait, even her dog.
Chocolate Lab Puppy's Adorable Hop Into the Pool Instantly Made Us Smile

We know we've been trying to spend as much time as possible at the pool while it's still warm out. But we'd take a dip in the water even if it was freezing out if we could do it with one adorable Chocolate Lab puppy on TikTok. The pup went viral online recently for the adorable way she got into her owner's pool. Trust us, it's the joyful video you need to see today.
Rescue Puppy's Precious Morning Greeting for His New Mom Has Us in Our Feelings

Whether you're bringing home a new puppy or an older rescue dog, there will be a lot of challenges in the first few weeks. Everyone is making adjustments and getting used to an entirely new way of life, but seeing your pup open up to their new home can be oh-so-magical. Just ask @nemotherescuepuppy's new mom!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Shares Texts Sent From His Cat Sitter and They're Nothing Short of Epic

Any parent who leaves their little ones with a sitter is going to worry. Pet parents are the same way too. We totally get why. Fur babies or not, they're a parent's whole world world and you just want to make sure they are taken care of. So like us, you might overly check in and ask how your fur baby is doing. But instead of constantly asking, it's time to get a pet sitter who does what we see in this clip.
Hilarious Moment Dog Gets Stuck in Blanket Until Owner Gets Home Goes Viral

A dog named Ranger has left the internet in stitches after a video of him trying to escape from a sofa cover went viral on social media. The pet cam clip, which was first shared on TikTok earlier in August by the dog's owner, under the username magenrb, shows Ranger peacefully sleeping on the sofa in the living room, before getting caught in a cover that wrapped all around him as he moved.
Donkey Who Woke Mom Out of a Dead Sleep to Help a Goat in Distress Is a True Hero

When you hear about a middle-of-the-night livestock rescue, a dog is usually the hero at-hand. This time, though, a different kind of animal gets credit for being the hero we needed (and didn't deserve). The goat he saved deserved it, though, which is why we're so impressed with Waffles' quick thinking and persistence. He's such a good donkey!
Dog Day Care Worker's On-the-Job Photos Have Us in Total Envy

Every now and again, we find someone with a job that seems too good to be true; and most of the time, that job has something to do with pets. From dog wedding chaperones to animal shelter photographers, nothing beats getting paid to interact with furry friends. You can add...
Woman's Review of Luxury Adults-Only Resort in Cancun Has People Sold

Need a grown-ups only getaway to relax on a beach while escaping the sounds of screaming kids? There are many adults-only resorts out there of varying qualities. However, this luxury resort in Cancun looks like it'll knock your socks off!. We're talking about the Live Aqua Cancun resort, which is...
TRAVEL

