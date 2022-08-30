Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Sierra Flats affordable housing project breaks ground in Carson City
PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corporation, and CM Development, which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP, broke ground on a 160-unit Housing and Urban and Development (HUD) affordable housing project in Carson City this week. Phase one of the Sierra Flats project will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family...
2news.com
In Italia Men’s Wear Hosts Men’s “Suit Drive” for Step 1
In Italia Men’s Wear at The Crossing at Meadowood Square is hosting a men’s “suit drive” for a good cause. Starting on Saturday 3rd, northern Nevada community members can donate a men’s suit in good condition and receive 10% off their next In Italia purchase.
2news.com
City Begins Fuels Reduction, Structure Hardening Project at Lake Tahoe Airport
The City of South Lake Tahoe is planning some hazardous fuels reduction and flight path safety work on land surrounding the airport to commence after Labor Day. Newly minted airport manager John Dickinson, who brings extensive experience in FAA regulations and safety management, flagged an opportunity to partner with CalFire.
2news.com
Competency hearing in Troy Driver case set for September 12
A Nevada justice of the peace has canceled this month’s preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge decides if he’s competent to stand trial. Troy Driver was scheduled to appear in justice court in Fernley Sept. 13-15 for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit National Tour makes stop in Reno
Wreaths Across America (WAA) had its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) in Reno this weekend honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. “The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”
2news.com
Reno Man Sentenced For Conducting Million Dollar Retail Theft Organization
44-year-old Gennaro Canta paid drug users to steal merchandise from retail stores in Nevada and California. Gennaro Canta (44) pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering.
2news.com
Algae In Virginia Lake
The City of Reno is urging causing around Virginia Lake as Algae Blooms don’t seem to be going away until it cools down. The Virginia Lake algae bloom is unrelated to recent area botulism outbreaks that have been suspected by the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
2news.com
People and their pets advised to use caution around Virginia Lake
The City of Reno is advising residents and their pets to avoid all contact with the water of Virginia Lake for at least the next two months. The lake water is contaminated as a result of an algae bloom, a common occurrence for the lake during the warm summer months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Reno Police arrest one, issue 78 citations during pedestrian safety operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on September 2, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where we have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
2news.com
Father-daughter duo mark 31 years of flying at The Great Reno Balloon Race
For the past 13 years, the anniversary of Koh Murai’s successful kidney transplant surgery has become a family tradition. He gathers with loved ones to celebrate his second chance at life, along with a very special family member – his daughter and kidney donor, Laura Ingram. Thanks to...
2news.com
12th Annual Run on Tuna helps local food bank during Hunger Action Month
The 12th Annual Run on Tuna begins September 1, 2022 and runs through September 30, 2022. The overall goal of the campaign is to collect as many cans of tuna or cash donations to purchase cans of tuna throughout the month to give to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
2news.com
Regional Heat Advisory Friday Through Tuesday
A heat advisory is up from Friday through Tuesday with very hot afternoon temperatures. Reno will hit 101 on Friday 100 on Saturday and 102 on Sunday and Labor Day. Avoid the hottest part of the day from 1 to 5pm, drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing, and find some shade and air conditioning to beat the heat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Douglas County Prepares for High Heat Temperatures over Holiday Weekend
According to the National Weather Service, dangerously hot temps ranging from 100F to 105F are expected over the holiday weekend with well above normal overnight low temps of 65F to 70F. These temperatures will reach or exceed daily records in many places through the holiday. Douglas County would like to...
2news.com
Reno man Sentenced to Prison for Large-Scale Retail Theft Ring
A Reno man was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du to 71 months in prison — with five months to run concurrent to his current state time and the remainder to run consecutive to his state time — followed by three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation by buying stolen items from drug abusers and reselling the items online.
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Vaughn Middle School
Vaughn Middle School was placed on a temporary precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity on Thursday. Washoe County School District announced the lockdown just before 2 p.m. and said that it was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. If you have any information that can help authorities, call...
2news.com
Reno Stumbles in 5-2 Loss to Las Vegas
The Reno Aces (70-57) reached within three late but could not bridge the gap in a 5-2 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (63-64) Friday night in front of 5,908 attendees at Greater Nevada Field. Despite the loss, the Aces maintain a 15-7 record against the Aviators in the Silver...
2news.com
Strong 2nd half leads Wolf Pack Football to home-opening win
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bentlee Sanders made two interceptions, including a 28-yard pick-six, and forced a fumble as Nevada came up with four takeaways in a 38-14 victory over Nevada on Saturday. Sanders' touchdown gave the Wolf Pack a 38-7 lead and Nevada (2-0) cruised to another win after...
2news.com
Aces Fall 5-4 to Aviators in Extras
Reno, Nev. –The Reno Aces suffered a 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Las Vegas Aviators Thursday night in front of 3,197 attendees at Greater Nevada Field. Despite the loss, the Aces maintain a 15-6 against the Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Nevada Donor Network. With...
2news.com
Body Camera Footage Released from Officer Involved Shooting in Sparks
The Sparks Police Department released body camera footage Thursday from an officer involved shooting that happened on August 22nd. The suspect in that shooting, 59-year-old Francisco Pena, died from his injuries. The video includes 911 audio from a woman who said her estranged husband was in her apartment and threatening...
2news.com
Sparks Man Arrested on Kidnapping, Battery Charges
Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Moises Portilla-Perez of Sparks. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Moises Portillo-Perez, a 24 year old Sparks resident as the suspect.
Comments / 0