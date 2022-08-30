Wreaths Across America (WAA) had its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) in Reno this weekend honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. “The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

