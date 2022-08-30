Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral
Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
Biden's 'body man' set to depart White House
Stephen Goepfert, President Joe Biden's "body man," will depart his role at the White House at the end of the week and take up a new post at the Department of Transportation.
Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
Biden addresses nation: ‘Too much of what’s happening ... today is not normal’
The president delivered his speech in a familiar setting and framework, but the context was new: It was the White House’s closing argument for the midterms.
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Giuliani says Trump will "raid every one of Biden's houses" if the ex-president runs and wins in 2024. "Breaking into the home of a former president is a political act," Giuliani told The New York Post. The FBI is probing Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction...
Trump ex-Attorney General Bill Barr predicts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be elected president in 2024
Former Attorney General Bill Barr is weighing in on the 2024 presidential election. In an extensive interview with journalist Bari Weiss on her podcast, "Honestly," Barr said that "if I had to bet" who'd be elected president in 2024, he'd bet Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "I don't know Ron DeSantis...
Joe Biden has now been in Delaware for 150 days: President has spent more time at his home away from the White House than Trump, Obama and Bush
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden interrupted his summer vacation to return to the White House and celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act - which he hailed as one of the most significant laws in our history.'. After five and a half hours he was on his way again, this...
Republicans who blast FBI's Trump search are prepping to snag Joe in a Hunter Biden probe
As House Republicans rush to argue that the FBI search of Donald Trump’s home is marred by politics, they are readying a future Hunter Biden investigation designed to ensnare Joe Biden ahead of a potential reelection bid. House Republicans see no contradiction between their suspicion of the FBI’s law...
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it Again
The Dallas, Texas Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) headed into its third day, and the keynote speaker, Donald Trump, excited the attendees. Trump was clearly the favorite to run for the Republican seat for President in 2024.
Trump news - live: Former president calls Biden ‘enemy of state’ at Pennsylvania rally
Former president Donald Trump in his Pennsylvania address called Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” who is somehow controlled by a shadowy cabal of other enemies.Mr Trump attacked his successor in remarks at a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania rally in support of Republican candidates in November’s midterm elections, his firstsince his Mar-a-Lago residence was raided. He noted that Mr Biden had gone to Philadelphia for a primetime speech in which he spoke about the threat to American democracy posed by Mr Trump and his supporters, who reject the legitimacy of elections won by Democrats and institutions that are not firmly...
Former asthma sufferer Biden has cough, but not COVID, White House says
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to test negative for COVID-19 but is suffering its lingering effects, the White House press office said on Tuesday, after he coughed repeatedly through a speech on the South Lawn.
U.S. Treasury tells Republican that committee request needed for Hunter Biden data
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued a formal response to a Republican lawmaker who has been requesting financial "suspicious activity reports" on President Joe Biden's son Hunter, saying that it would consider only official requests from relevant congressional committees.
POLITICO
Biden’s coming Trump stump
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. If you’ve been following any number of Democratic operatives on Twitter the past few days, you...
White House: Biden has not been briefed on classified materials recovered from Trump's home
WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has not been briefed on classified materials recovered from former President Donald Trump's home.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Biden pulls an eager Trump onto center stage for 2022
THE NEW NORMAL — John Harris’ latest: “One More Trump Legacy: The Casual Savagery of American Politics”. BIDEN’S FOUR SPEECHES — There was a lot going on in President JOE BIDEN’s 24-minute primetime speech at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall Thursday night. If you felt some whiplash listening to him, you’re not alone.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
americanmilitarynews.com
Civil war coming says 54% of Trump voters, 40% of Biden voters
Most people who voted for then-President Donald Trump in 2020 believe a civil war is coming, a new poll showed last week. According to a YouGov-Economist poll conducted in Aug. 2022 and announced Friday, 54 percent of Trump voters believe a civil war will break out in the United States within the next ten years.
Biden picks White House veteran to run revived climate drive
President Joe Biden on Friday brought back John Podesta, a behind-the-scenes veteran at getting things done on climate in past Democratic administrations, to put into place an ambitious U.S. climate program newly revived by $375 billion from Congress.Biden named Podesta as a senior adviser, charged with shaping the landmark clean-energy and climate spending under the huge health care and climate bill passed by Congress in August. Podesta will also lead the administration's climate task force.Further reshaping the White House's climate team for a significantly more hopeful phase, Biden also announced the departure of his current climate adviser, Gina McCarthy....
