ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Trump news - live: Former president calls Biden ‘enemy of state’ at Pennsylvania rally

Former president Donald Trump in his Pennsylvania address called Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” who is somehow controlled by a shadowy cabal of other enemies.Mr Trump attacked his successor in remarks at a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania rally in support of Republican candidates in November’s midterm elections, his firstsince his Mar-a-Lago residence was raided. He noted that Mr Biden had gone to Philadelphia for a primetime speech in which he spoke about the threat to American democracy posed by Mr Trump and his supporters, who reject the legitimacy of elections won by Democrats and institutions that are not firmly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pres#Ne White House#State Of Mississippi#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#The Federal Government
POLITICO

Biden’s coming Trump stump

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. If you’ve been following any number of Democratic operatives on Twitter the past few days, you...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
americanmilitarynews.com

Civil war coming says 54% of Trump voters, 40% of Biden voters

Most people who voted for then-President Donald Trump in 2020 believe a civil war is coming, a new poll showed last week. According to a YouGov-Economist poll conducted in Aug. 2022 and announced Friday, 54 percent of Trump voters believe a civil war will break out in the United States within the next ten years.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Biden picks White House veteran to run revived climate drive

President Joe Biden on Friday brought back John Podesta, a behind-the-scenes veteran at getting things done on climate in past Democratic administrations, to put into place an ambitious U.S. climate program newly revived by $375 billion from Congress.Biden named Podesta as a senior adviser, charged with shaping the landmark clean-energy and climate spending under the huge health care and climate bill passed by Congress in August. Podesta will also lead the administration's climate task force.Further reshaping the White House's climate team for a significantly more hopeful phase, Biden also announced the departure of his current climate adviser, Gina McCarthy....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy