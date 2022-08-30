Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Southern Minnesota News
Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with SUV in Mankato
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with an SUV in Mankato Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dale Lloyd Sader, 76, of Wells, was northbound on Highway 22 when his Harley Davidson collided with the SUV. Sader was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. Deborah Suzanne...
Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Moped rider dies after woman in SUV drives over him
A moped rider died in Blaine Wednesday night after an SUV driver went over him as he was lying on the road. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Brian Johnson, 44, of Blaine, died at a local hospital after the incident just after 8:30 p.m. near the 1700 block of 119th Ave Northeast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
ccxmedia.org
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
longfellownokomismessenger.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident
A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
Guilty plea for 107 MPH Drunk Driving Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea entered this morning in a criminal case stemming from an alcohol-involved fatal crash that claimed the life of a Rochester woman less than a week before Christmas back in 2020. 29-year-old Matthew Shaver admitted to a charge of criminal vehicular...
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors said 42-year-old William Saarela stole a piston on June 2021. In September of the same year, during a domestic dispute with two other individuals, Saarela directed his minor son to bring him the pistol. The Minneapolis man then fired six shots. No one was injured.
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
fox9.com
Theft suspect with 34 warrants flees wrong way on Hwy 10 before being caught
(FOX 9) - A man suspected of attempting to steal bags of merchandise from a business in Coon Rapids drove the wrong way down Highway 10 and attempted to steal another car in the process before being caught. On Aug. 31 at 4:35 p.m., the Coon Rapids Police Department responded...
Rochester and Champlin Park to Clash for Class B State Title
The Minnesota Baseball Association Class B Tournament Championship table has been set. The Rochester Royals will play the Champlin Park LoGators 7:30 Sunday night in Dundas. The Royals have to be defeated twice for the LoGators to be state champions. If Champlin Park wins Sunday night then the two teams...
Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion
Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0