FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
HipHopDX.com
Trae Tha Truth Caught Kicking & Punching Z-Ro In Newly Surfaced Video
Houston, TX – Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro were involved in an altercation earlier this week, and in a newly surfaced video Trae can be seen kicking and punching his cousin and former ABN partner. In the new clip shared by TMZ on Friday (September 2), Trae Tha Truth...
Panic at Willowbrook Mall in Houston sparked by shooting fears with employees hiding in stores as cops surround shops
CHAOS has erupted at Willowbrook Mall in Houston sparked by shooting fears as employees hid in stores with cops swarming to the scene. The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed reports of shots fired, but did say that multiple agencies were responding to the scene. "There were reports of...
Not 50 Cent Blasting Trey Songz For ’Crazy’ Behavior At Tycoon Weekend In Houston
50 Cent has made Trey Songz the latest focus of his frequent online beratement.
KHOU
FBI data shows where Houston ranks on violent crime
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is taking a closer look at the crime data and finding out that what Second Baptist Pastor Ed Young said during his sermon last weekend might not be true. "Houston in all probability right now is the most dangerous city in America to live in," Young claimed.
Houston Press
Bad Bunny Brings the Heat to Houston
Bad Bunny performed at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, September 1, his first of two sold-out nights in Houston during his World's Hottest Tour. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known as Bad Bunny, is on tour in support of his latest hit album,. Un Verano Sin Ti. As the lights...
Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested
HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
2 people killed, man arrested after 'aggressively' waving gun near gas station in NW Houston: HPD
Upon arrival, Houston police officers said the man "blurted out that he killed a few people," including his cousin.
fox26houston.com
Exclusive: Houston sneaker store targeted in burglary ring
Small sneaker store owners are going through the blues. The owner of 'Full Court' speaks out after thieves target and burglarize his store.
Man charged in deadly game room shooting in southeast Houston that killed security guard, police say
The security guard was killed on Feb. 12 during a robbery at a game room in southeast Houston, police say.
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
Man shot and killed by US Marshals in SW Houston was wanted in South Carolina, police say
Friends, who identify the man who was shot to death by a U.S. Marshals task force as "Rock," knew he had a past but never saw the criminal part of him.
Click2Houston.com
Grief-stricken families band together after bodies of 2 men found in grassy fields near each other in SE Houston
HOUSTON – Two families that didn’t know each other before the summer started are banding together trying to get answers after separate tragedies brought them together. “I just want to know what happened. I think we deserve to know what happened,” Lavinia Escamilla said. Her 29-year-old brother...
New website tracks crime data following controversial sermon by Houston pastor
HOUSTON — Crime trends in Houston have been front and center since a controversial sermon by Second Baptist Church Pastor Ed Young in which he claimed Houston was the most dangerous city in America. Since then, the city has responded by releasing crime data refuting the pastor's claims. On...
Man arrested after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
According to court documents, US Customs and Border Patrol contacted police, saying they recognized Benavides-Cornelio after he crossed the border illegally four different times.
Miranda Lambert Says This Texas City Is Her 'Favorite Place On Earth'
"Sounds like heaven to me!"
fox26houston.com
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
