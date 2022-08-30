Studio Screamers Frankenstein’s Monster Popcorn Bucket Price Raised $13 at Universal Orlando Resort

Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake is an original house at Halloween Horror Nights 31 and is a sequel to the 2016 scare zone Dead Man’s Wharf. The official description reads, “In a New England ﬁshing village, undead ﬁshermen emerge from the waves to seek their revenge. You and your scream squad may have escaped their hooks in the scare zone. Now they’ll reel you in and drag you under.”

