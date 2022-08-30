Studio Screamers Frankenstein’s Monster Popcorn Bucket Price Raised $13 at Universal Orlando Resort

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Spirits of the Coven House at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31
Spirits of the Coven is an original house at Halloween Horror Nights 31. The official description reads, “A coven of beautiful ﬂapper witches will lure you into their 1920s speakeasy, reveal their haggish true form and turn your scream squad into a witch’s brew. They’ll be cackling; you’ll be screaming.”
REVIEW: Dead Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 31
For Halloween Horror Nights 31, the Red Coconut Club at CityWalk has undergone a terrifying transformation into the Dead Coconut Club featuring the Universal Monsters. Guests entering are greeted by a faux Frankenstein’s Monster. The story is you’re visiting a club to hear the Bride perform. Interior. The...
REVIEW: One of the Greatest Houses in HHN History! ‘Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake’ at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31
Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake is an original house at Halloween Horror Nights 31 and is a sequel to the 2016 scare zone Dead Man’s Wharf. The official description reads, “In a New England ﬁshing village, undead ﬁshermen emerge from the waves to seek their revenge. You and your scream squad may have escaped their hooks in the scare zone. Now they’ll reel you in and drag you under.”
REVIEW: The Harvest Festival Series Featuring Fall Flavors Debuts for September at Salt & Straw in Disney Springs
Gideon’s Bakehouse isn’t the only Disney Springs restaurant with monthly exclusives. Salt & Straw has limited edition flavors each month, and September is The Harvest Festival Series. A single scoop at Salt & Straw is $6.95. Beecher’s Flagship Cheese w/ Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls. Apple pie filling...
