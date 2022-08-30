ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect sought

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Wells shooting, Milwaukee man seriously wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning, Sept. 3 near 34th and Wells. It happened around 6:50 a.m. when police say someone fired shots from a vehicle. The 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. Police are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
WEAU-TV 13

3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Lawn Mowers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Holton and Townsend shooting; result of robbery, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2 near Holton and Townsend. It happened at approximately 2:55 a.m. The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
BROWN DEER, WI
UPMATTERS

137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ulta Beauty theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stealing fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police said the suspect hid "several" fragrance bottles in her purse before leaving the store on Falls Parkway, making no attempt to pay, around 1 p.m.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly crash on I-43 kills one in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 88-year-old from Sheboygan is dead after hitting a flatbed truck on the side of the road, reports Wisconsin deputies. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on August 31 around 8:10 p.m. First responders said they were sent to the area of I-43 at CTH XX in the Township of Centerville.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wgtd.org

Motorcyclist is Killed in Somers Crash; Racine Firefighters Rescue Homeowner

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Somers at the intersection of County Highways 'S' and 'H' Tuesday evening. According to a sheriff's department news release, the driver of an east-bound Honda Accord was in the process of turning north onto H when a Harley Davidson heading west struck the passenger side. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries, as did a second motorcyclist who'd been traveling with the first and was hit with some debris. Investigators are looking for any witnesses. They're asked to call 605-5100.
SOMERS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist killed in crash identified as Cambridge man

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash on a ramp from the interstate to the Beltline earlier this week. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 61-year-old Robert A. Kripps of Cambridge. According to the medical examiner’s report, Kripps died of injuries he suffered in a crash that happened when he...
CAMBRIDGE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

MUSKEGO, Wis. — Muskego police say that nothing suspicious was located at the Walmart during their investigation. Police say an employee received the threat through their internal communication system. The store is still closed but planning to reopen Friday night. Police are still investigating. Walmart responded to 12 News...
MUSKEGO, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Nearly Half of All Guns Seized by Milwaukee Police Since 2020 Come From 5 North and Northwest Side ZIP Code Areas

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy