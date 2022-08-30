Read full article on original website
Tyler Hazlett
4d ago
a "black student". for a political party not push racism really is trying to distinguish white versus black in all these news articles and I think that is utter nonsense. just say "a student".
Reply
13
me
4d ago
It’s the dress code, in life you will find out many rules and regulations. Then be the adult and leave quietly. Stop with the look at poor me.
Reply
3
fred
4d ago
it is a Catholic school, and the Bible says is it not a shame for a man to have long hair?, so it goes to figure they would have a rule on it.
Reply
2
Related
South Dakota student leaving instead of cutting hair as school defends dress code
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The parents of an O’Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn’t want to cut them. Administration told the […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Government reform advocate promotes having only one school district within city boundary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls businessman Joe Kirby was instrumental in re-creating Sioux Falls City Government with a change to the home-rule charter in 1994. “I’ve always been an advocate for government reform for a government reinventing government, looking for the most efficient way to do...
dakotanewsnow.com
Geothermal leak cancels classes for students in Elkton School District #5-3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Elkton School District website, a geothermal leak sent students home on Aug. 31, and the continued cleanup canceled class on Thursday. Officials say the football team will still travel to Tyndall on Thursday night for their game against Bon Homme....
O’G hopes to find resolution to keep student in school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The administration of Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools says in a statement that administrators at the high school “would welcome further dialogue with the parents” of a student set to leave the school following a dispute concerning hair length. You can read the statement sent to KELOLAND News on Tuesday night: O’Gorman […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Rock County Tractor Ride visits South Dakota Veterans Cemetery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seventy-seven tractors drove 30 miles from Luverne City Park to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans who have lost their lives. The Rock County Tractor Ride began as a conversation at a coffee shop six years ago between Rodger Ossenfort and...
KELOLAND TV
Students report unknown man offering ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time in less than a week, the Sioux Falls School District has shared a safety reminder with parents. Thursday evening, the district sent a message to families about an incident reported to Sioux Falls Police. Police received a call about an...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cut your hair or find a new school was the ultimatum placed before 14-year-old O’Gorman freshman, Braxton Schafer. His parents are now speaking out, calling the timing of the decision unfair. “He’s had one haircut his entire life, so cutting his hair...
siouxfalls.business
Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return
If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
agupdate.com
Keep smile alive to save children
“If you’ve never gone to a 7-year-old’s funeral …”. Where do you begin grasping the incomprehensible, grieving the unimaginable and struggling with, “Why?”. Jaxon Boomsma died April 14, 2017, as the result of a tractor-related incident at a relative’s farm. Not a day goes by that the smile of the little boy from Yankton, South Dakota, is not missed.
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
KELOLAND TV
Thousands of animals take shelter in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area in the name “Sioux Falls Area Humane Society” is true. Executive director Kori J. Baade said the society provides service to Sioux Falls but also has 21 outside contracts. Those contracts include Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. So, in counties or...
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sdstandardnow.com
Abortion debate during Noem’s campaign stop surprised business owners, but it’s par for the course in politics now
Golf can be addictive. So can politics. Some people yell, swear and throw their clubs when playing a round of golf. It can get very emotional. Just ask Adam Scott and John Miller. They know about both. Scott and Miller are the founders and owners of Golf Addiction, a Sioux...
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
SD medical marijuana cardholders up 32% in Unity Rd’s 1st month
The first state-regulated medical marijuana dispensary in South Dakota just wrapped up its first month in business.
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
KELOLAND TV
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
sdstandardnow.com
Abortion is the issue that turns SD politics fiery, as Gov. Noem just discovered during a campaign stop in Sioux Falls
South Dakota politics are normally rather sedate. It’s part of our stoic Midwestern nature, along with the ever-present desire to be polite. The Republicans and Democrats disagree here as much as they do in other states, but they usually do so without shouting. It’s just not nice. But...
earnthenecklace.com
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?
The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Comments / 11