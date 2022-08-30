ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Tyler Hazlett
4d ago

a "black student". for a political party not push racism really is trying to distinguish white versus black in all these news articles and I think that is utter nonsense. just say "a student".

me
4d ago

It’s the dress code, in life you will find out many rules and regulations. Then be the adult and leave quietly. Stop with the look at poor me.

fred
4d ago

it is a Catholic school, and the Bible says is it not a shame for a man to have long hair?, so it goes to figure they would have a rule on it.

