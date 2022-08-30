Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Maria Doyle Kennedy on Acorn TV's Recipes for Love and Murder as Tender, Warm, Clever, and Funny
When I caught up with the lovely Maria Kennedy Doyle to chat about her new role in Acorn TV's Recipes for Love and Murder, it was a gloriously warm day for us both. Maria laughed that the people in Dublin didn't know what to do with themselves with so much sunshine, and the shops were cleaned out of sun cream.
TV Fanatic
Yellowstone Shocker: Which Schemer is Returning for Season 5?!
We're inching closer to the return of Yellowstone on Paramount Network. We got the first promo earlier this week, and now, we're getting some more casting details. This scoop is sure to resonate with fans of schemers. Deadline revealed Friday that Q’orianka Kilcher has closed a deal to return for...
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Hawai'i Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive: Casting Noah Mills
Spinning off one of the biggest shows on TV is no easy task, but NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 was a strong entry into the universe. Viewers were introduced to the sun-soaked Hawaii, which featured a new team of NCIS agents. One of them is the talented Jesse Boone, played by...
TV Fanatic
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Launches With Biggest Premiere Viewership Ever For Prime Video
The excitement leading into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was off the charts. The highly-anticipated series, which is reportedly the most expensive TV show in history, got off the ground running with 25 million viewers in its first day. Deadline reported the news, revealing that those...
RELATED PEOPLE
TV Fanatic
1923: Sebastian Roché Joins Yellowstone Prequel
1932 is adding another popular star to its excellent cast. Sebastian Roché has signed up to appear in the Yellowstone prequel, according to Deadline. The series serves as a follow-up to 1883, which drew acclaim and strong viewership when it launched on Paramount+. The next Yellowstone origin story will...
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 4
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 4 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Bad Sisters Exclusive Clip: JP Gets His Hands on Another Sister
Bad Sisters Season 1 Episode 4 premieres Friday on Apple TV+. TV Fanatic has an exclusive first look at what's ahead. The sisters are still grappling with all the big events that have transpired so far, and there's plenty more on the horizon. In the clip, the sisters know that...
TV Fanatic
See Season 3 Episode 2 Review: Watch Out for Wolves
Wow! Okay, that was a lot of revelations and discoveries. See Season 3 Episode 2 picks up right after the bomb exploded, killing Bow Lion. What follows is a series of realizations and some revelations that will have far-reaching consequences. This episode delivered. There are jokes -- as presented by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Review: Sprawling Fantasy With the Budget to Prove It
Critiquing a series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power after just two episodes is not an easy task. Prime Video shared two episodes with critics. These episodes kickstart the franchise's foray onto the small screen. For the most part, they're set up for upcoming episodes. That's...
TV Fanatic
Surface Season 1 Episode 8
Three weeks after Baden's death, Sophie comes home to an Inspector at her home questioning James about the fight he had with Baden the day of his death. He later tells Sophie privately that he continued Baden's investigation and talked to the witness from the ferry, who told him that Sophie was calm and looking for the exact spot to jump.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
TV Fanatic
New Amsterdam Final Season Photos: Moving On
It all comes down to THIS, New Amsterdam fans. NBC has dropped many photos for New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1, premiering September 20th at 10/9c. As expected, there will be plenty of changes on the horizon following the conclusion of New Amsterdam Season 4. Have a look at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
Law & Order Organized Crime Changes Showrunner Again
Law & Order: Organized Crime is changing leadership again. The NBC hit has named Sean Jablonski as showrunner for the highly-anticipated third season of the series. Deadline reported the news, which comes just months after Bryan Goluboff was announced as showrunner. The series has been under the leadership of four...
TV Fanatic
The Chi Exclusive Clip: A Warning Is Issued
Emotions are running high in the aftermath of a shocking moment. The season finale of The Chi will be dealing with a lot, but maybe none more important than the aftereffects of Q's shooting. TV Fanatic was lucky enough to get this exclusive clip from the fifth season's final hour,...
Comments / 0