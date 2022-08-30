ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone Shocker: Which Schemer is Returning for Season 5?!

We're inching closer to the return of Yellowstone on Paramount Network. We got the first promo earlier this week, and now, we're getting some more casting details. This scoop is sure to resonate with fans of schemers. Deadline revealed Friday that Q’orianka Kilcher has closed a deal to return for...
NCIS: Hawai'i Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive: Casting Noah Mills

Spinning off one of the biggest shows on TV is no easy task, but NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 was a strong entry into the universe. Viewers were introduced to the sun-soaked Hawaii, which featured a new team of NCIS agents. One of them is the talented Jesse Boone, played by...
1923: Sebastian Roché Joins Yellowstone Prequel

1932 is adding another popular star to its excellent cast. Sebastian Roché has signed up to appear in the Yellowstone prequel, according to Deadline. The series serves as a follow-up to 1883, which drew acclaim and strong viewership when it launched on Paramount+. The next Yellowstone origin story will...
Bad Sisters Exclusive Clip: JP Gets His Hands on Another Sister

Bad Sisters Season 1 Episode 4 premieres Friday on Apple TV+. TV Fanatic has an exclusive first look at what's ahead. The sisters are still grappling with all the big events that have transpired so far, and there's plenty more on the horizon. In the clip, the sisters know that...
See Season 3 Episode 2 Review: Watch Out for Wolves

Wow! Okay, that was a lot of revelations and discoveries. See Season 3 Episode 2 picks up right after the bomb exploded, killing Bow Lion. What follows is a series of realizations and some revelations that will have far-reaching consequences. This episode delivered. There are jokes -- as presented by...
Surface Season 1 Episode 8

Three weeks after Baden's death, Sophie comes home to an Inspector at her home questioning James about the fight he had with Baden the day of his death. He later tells Sophie privately that he continued Baden's investigation and talked to the witness from the ferry, who told him that Sophie was calm and looking for the exact spot to jump.
New Amsterdam Final Season Photos: Moving On

It all comes down to THIS, New Amsterdam fans. NBC has dropped many photos for New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1, premiering September 20th at 10/9c. As expected, there will be plenty of changes on the horizon following the conclusion of New Amsterdam Season 4. Have a look at the...
Law & Order Organized Crime Changes Showrunner Again

Law & Order: Organized Crime is changing leadership again. The NBC hit has named Sean Jablonski as showrunner for the highly-anticipated third season of the series. Deadline reported the news, which comes just months after Bryan Goluboff was announced as showrunner. The series has been under the leadership of four...
The Chi Exclusive Clip: A Warning Is Issued

Emotions are running high in the aftermath of a shocking moment. The season finale of The Chi will be dealing with a lot, but maybe none more important than the aftereffects of Q's shooting. TV Fanatic was lucky enough to get this exclusive clip from the fifth season's final hour,...
