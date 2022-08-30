Panel Will Research Reducing Cyanobacteria Blooms on N.H. Lakes and Ponds

4000 beagles! And none of them were pets, but destined for laboratory experiments. That is, until the authorities rescued them from a dog breeding farm in the south. Some couldn’t be saved, kept way below minimum standards. They have been sent all over the country to shelters for adoption if possible. Seven of the pets have gone to the NHSPCA in Stratham. Podcast producer Roger Wood had the chance to talk to Lisa Dennison and Sheila Ryan, executive director and Director of development and marketing respectively.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO