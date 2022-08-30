Panel Will Research Reducing Cyanobacteria Blooms on N.H. Lakes and Ponds

Read full article on original website
Related
The Fly Fishing Covered Bridge Challenge
There is not a day that goes by that I am not thankful that I live in Live Free or Die New Hampshire. Every time I hit the rivers, lakes and ponds of New Hampshire with a fly rod in my hand I feel doubly blessed. With gas prices high, but slowly coming down because of mid-term elections, I have been staying close to home, which pretty much means in-state.
Will the Lights Stay on in N.H. This Winter?
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. Jennifer Granholm is a Harvard Law School graduate who served as Michigan’s attorney...
New Federal Law: What’s In It For N.H. Farmers?
CONCORD – Climate change is having a direct impact on New Hampshire’s 4,000 small farms, particularly this past hot summer, but a new tool for them is coming in the recently signed into law Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Much of the media focus on this historic legislation...
NH Secrets: The Extraordinary Legacy of Wah Pah Nah Yah Lightfoot Runner, W. Richard West Sr.
Without question Wah Pah Nah Yah, also known as Walter Richard West Sr. and Lightfoot Runner, was among the great artists of the 20th century. Certainly among Native American artists his name is synonymous with efforts to document Native culture through art. What most people are unaware of is that Wah Pah Nah Yah loved New Hampshire and especially the White Mountains.
IN THIS ARTICLE
House Majority Leader Osborne’s Ouster Sought Over Resurfaced Racist Post
State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, called on House Majority Leader Rep. Jason Osborne to resign and criticized Gov. Chris Sununu for not also calling for his resignation after a decade-old website post resurfaced of Osborne using repeated racial slurs. Osborne, a Republican from Auburn, didn’t immediately return a phone message...
New Hampshire Attorney General Fights to Protect Airline Customers
Attorney General John M. Formella has joined a multi-state coalition asking Congress to allow attorneys general to enforce state and federal consumer protections for airline travelers. This request comes after attorneys general have received thousands of complaints from outraged passengers, claiming airlines have failed in their service responsibilities, causing significant...
Community College System of N.H. Awarded $5.8M to Extend ApprenticeshipNH
Concord, N.H. (August 29, 2022) – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) was awarded $5.8 million by U.S. Department of Labor through the Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant. This funding will be used to extend ApprenticeshipNH, a CCSNH workforce initiative, through developing a hub infrastructure in four key regions that encompass the state, for ongoing sustainability and to support and expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in new industries and occupations. CCSNH is the only organization in New Hampshire to receive funding.
AG Formella Reaches $40.5M Settlement with Johnson & Johnson To Settle Opioid Claims
CONCORD – Attorney General John M. Formella announces a settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Johnson & Johnson to settle the state’s opioid claims against the company. The company has agreed to pay $40.5 million, of which $31.5 million will be used for opioid abatement purposes. Under the terms of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roger Wood Talks With the Experts Who Save Animals in N.H.
4000 beagles! And none of them were pets, but destined for laboratory experiments. That is, until the authorities rescued them from a dog breeding farm in the south. Some couldn’t be saved, kept way below minimum standards. They have been sent all over the country to shelters for adoption if possible. Seven of the pets have gone to the NHSPCA in Stratham. Podcast producer Roger Wood had the chance to talk to Lisa Dennison and Sheila Ryan, executive director and Director of development and marketing respectively.
Key Challenges Facing Granite State Workers Amid the COVID-19 Economic Recovery
Despite a strong economic recovery from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than two years later, many Granite Staters face challenges that make affording everyday needs difficult. Job growth in the last two years has been much faster than originally expected, mirroring other rebounding indicators of a strong...
AG: Watch Out For Illegal Political Mailers
Concord, NH – Because the State Primary Election is less than two weeks away, on September 13, 2022, Attorney General John M. Formella is releasing the following information to the public regarding anonymous political mailers that have been distributed in New Hampshire:. An unknown entity has paid for at...
Op-Ed: Gov. Sununu is a Hypocrite
“Hypocrite” is an ugly word, but it fits Gov. Sununu. Repeatedly he and his economic cronies use our tax money to benefit themselves. Examples come easily to mind. Governor Sununu accepted a $31,000 pay increase after he twice vetoed minimum wages that would have benefited millions of workers. Notice, he uses our tax money to benefit himself while he denies help to Granite Staters who are fighting hard to make a living. He befits himself while he lets other suffer: Hypocrite!
New Programs, Topic-Centered Schedules Coming to NHPBS
DURHAM, NH (August 30, 2022) – As we turn the calendar from summer to autumn, routines around work, school, hobbies, and pursuits tend to fall into a regular rhythm. New Hampshire PBS is offering new programs and new programming schedules, designed to better serve viewer needs, interests and lifestyles.
DHHS IDs Jamestown Canyon Virus in Mosquito Batches in Atkinson, Hampstead
Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has identified the first batches of mosquitoes in 2022 to test positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) . The first batch was collected in the municipality of Atkinson on August 2, 2022. The second batch was...
Secretary of State Offers Voting Info in Spanish, French and Mandarin Chinese
CONCORD – New HampshireSecretary of State David M. Scanlan announces voting information in Spanish, French, and Mandarin Chinese is available on the Secretary of State’s (SOS) website at https://www.sos.nh.gov/multilingual-election-information. The SOS is pleased to provide an important segment of the NH population multilingual information on registering to vote, voting rights and election-day procedures.
States Given Greater Power So Know Who You’re Electing
The summer is nearly over with August’s end approaching, college students returning to campuses, a hint of color in the leaves and vacations in rear-view mirrors. In the Granite State, the political intramural is about to decide which candidates are in November’s main event and which ones have to wait two years to try again.
Vail Resorts Will Limit Ticket Sales at Ski Resorts After Last Year’s Complaints
NEWBURY – Vail Resorts has announced that this coming winter it will limit ticket sales at its 40 ski resorts across North America, including Mount Sunapee. After a winter of complaints from day trippers all the way up to the governor that Vail had oversold its leased product here, the company met with state Department of Natural and Cultural Resource officials.
Sherman Outraises Sununu; Wins AFT-NH Endorsement
CONCORD – It was a big news day for Dr. Tom Sherman for Governor outraising Gov. Chris Sununu for the second quarter in a row, and winning the endorsement of AFT-NH. AFT-NH represents a diverse cross-section of New Hampshire workers including teachers, law enforcement, janitors, and others. “I’m honored...
Op-Ed: The Sununu Hypocrisy Train Has Left the Station
On Wednesday, Gov. Sununu charged up his conservative base and made a few headlines by condemning President Biden’s decision to cancel $10,000 in student debt for those making less than $125,000 a year. In statements reported by the media, Sununu angrily pointed out that poorer taxpayers who didn’t go to college will essentially wind up subsidizing those who did.
Commission Denies Effort To Remove Legislators Who Backed Secession Bill from Ballot
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission voted unanimously to dismiss a petition to disqualify from election 14 Republican candidates who supported the failed bill seeking a constitutional amendment on the state seceding from the union or did not oppose efforts to kill it. The five members of...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0