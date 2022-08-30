ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board of Building and Zoning Appeals Public Hearings – September 13, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR VARIANCE BEFORE THE. MENTOR MUNICIPAL BOARD OF BUILDING AND ZONING APPEALS. HOLLYCROFT APARTMENTS & GRACE M. JONES TRUST FOR 7560 HOLLYCROFT LANE, PP16-B-032-B-00-001,002,003,004,005,006,007,008-0 & 16-B-032-B-00- 009,010,011,012,013,014,015,016,017,018,019,020-0 requesting an administrative appeal of the determination that the rental units are condominiums and are subject to the condominium inspection fee of $50 per unit rather than an apartment which is subject to an inspection fee of $20 per unit. Under Sec.1391.04 of the Mentor Code of Ordinances, Single, Duplex or Triplex (Condominium) rental units are subject to an inspection fee of $50 per unit.
