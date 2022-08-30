Read full article on original website
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
60-mile yard sale happening this weekend
The 12th annual 60 mile yard sale is happening along Route 7 this weekend from Hubbard to Conneaut.
cityofmentor.com
Board of Building and Zoning Appeals Public Hearings – September 13, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR VARIANCE BEFORE THE. MENTOR MUNICIPAL BOARD OF BUILDING AND ZONING APPEALS. HOLLYCROFT APARTMENTS & GRACE M. JONES TRUST FOR 7560 HOLLYCROFT LANE, PP16-B-032-B-00-001,002,003,004,005,006,007,008-0 & 16-B-032-B-00- 009,010,011,012,013,014,015,016,017,018,019,020-0 requesting an administrative appeal of the determination that the rental units are condominiums and are subject to the condominium inspection fee of $50 per unit rather than an apartment which is subject to an inspection fee of $20 per unit. Under Sec.1391.04 of the Mentor Code of Ordinances, Single, Duplex or Triplex (Condominium) rental units are subject to an inspection fee of $50 per unit.
Akron restaurant to open after fire destroyed first planned location in 2021
Juan Mitchell was a mere two months away from opening a BBQ restaurant that would honor his grandfather, when a fire ripped through the building. He's now preparing to open at a new location.
VIDEO: Ohio auto parts store on fire, collapses
FOX 8 Video shows a Cleveland auto parts store on fire and collapsing.
Cleveland Scene
This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price
Located in Concord (11162 Spear Rd.) out in the Painesville area, this dome home is on the market for $299,000. With octagonal and triangular windows, a walk-up spiral staircase and many other unique details, this home truly is one of a kind. This home is listed by Asa Cox and...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron Area
Are you looking for great corned beef in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places, which all serve mean corned beef sandwiches. If you're downtown, you should check out this fantastic deli. Patrons love their corned beef sandwiches (get the jumbo size if you're hungry and craving a whole lot of corned beef). Their Reuben sandwiches are also excellent and served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, thousand-island dressing, and sauerkraut. You also can't go wrong with a Stray Diamond sandwich, which has corned beef plus pastrami, Swiss, onion, homemade coleslaw, and mustard.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area and looking for a great breakfast to start your day, you should check out these restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this local chain serves great waffles. Wally has a wide selection of delicious waffle options ranging from standard choices like chocolate chip waffles and waffles topped with glazed strawberries to more unique ones like the Elvis waffle (includes peanut butter, bacon, bananas, honey, and whipped cream) and the Cocoa Nut waffle (includes chocolate chips, shredded coconut, bananas, and whipped cream). If you prefer a more savory breakfast, customers highly recommend the chicken and waffles.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
kentwired.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two cars collide Sunday evening at corner of East Main Street and North Lincoln Street
Two cars collided at the intersection of East Main Street and North Lincoln Street Sunday evening, resulting in one car being flipped upside down. The crash resulted in two damaged vehicles: a white Jeep flipped upside down next to the Kent State University sign on front campus and a black sedan with front-end damage in the middle of the intersection.
Louisville house fire ruled arson in Stark County
LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) has ruled a recent Stark County house fire arson. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire happened early Wednesday...
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
erienewsnow.com
Two Missing Crawford County Residents Raises Questions For A Connection
68-year-old Debra Sue Daniel is missing in Crawford county. She was last seen on August 15th, leaving out of Edinboro Manor. Debra has bipolar disorder. She's described as having shoulder-length light-colored hair and a distinct laugh. It's reported that Daniel made it to the Manor, returned to her apartment, and...
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business
The owner then showed police a video of a a man and woman who allegedly did it.
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio Diner
Here in Ohio, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, African, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Buckeye State but there's one little unassuming diner that stands out from the rest.
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area
If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away
Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
