Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobriefing.com
“An Absolutely Horrible Idea”: Crypto Community Slams dYdX Webcam Checks
DYdX is running a $25 promotional offer for users who have deposited at least $500 to the exchange on their first transaction, but they must complete webcam checks to receive the bonus. The crypto community has pushed back against the "liveness checks," but dYdX has defended its decision. It's only...
cryptobriefing.com
Celsius Wants to Unfreeze $225M in Customer Funds
Celsius filed a motion today seeking the authorization to unfreeze a number of customer accounts. The crypto lending platform argued that funds stored in its Custody Program and Withhold Accounts were not in fact company property. At August 29 prices, the Custody Program held about $210 million in funds, while...
cryptobriefing.com
ConsenSys Marks Ethereum Merge With Green NFTs
Ethereum development firm ConsenSys has announced a line of NFTs to mark Ethereum's upcoming Merge. Ethereum's switch to Proof-of-Stake will reduce energy consumption, a fact reflected by ConsenSys' green NFTs. In recent years, Ethereum-based NFTs have been criticized due to their dependence on energy-intensive mining. Blockchain development firm ConsenSys has...
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin “Worried” About Bitcoin’s Future for Two Reasons
Vitalik Buterin has said that he is "worried" about Bitcoin's future. The Ethereum creator pointed to Bitcoin's fee model and Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, saying that they could leave Bitcoin vulnerable to attack in the long-term future. Buterin also defended Proof-of-Stake ahead of Ethereum's upcoming "Merge" and shared his thoughts on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptobriefing.com
Coinfessions: Where Crypto Twitter Bears Its Soul
Coinfessions is a Twitter account that regularly posts crypto-related “confessions” submitted by members of the crypto community. The posts, usually very short, confess various secrets pertaining to losses, wins, unethical behavior, and activity that happens behind-the-scenes in crypto projects. The account presents an opportunity for crypto natives to...
Comments / 0