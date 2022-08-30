ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI
Fox17

Muskegon animal shelter rescues kittens abandoned at car wash

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter helped rescue a litter of newborn kittens after they say someone left them at a car wash. Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven (HCW) says they are working to save them while seeking to reunite them with the mother, who the nonprofit says was also abandoned.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Head to KDL for The Vibe: A Fundraiser for Kentwood's Adaptive Recreation Programs

Kentwood is a unique place because its Parks and Recreation Department offers not only general recreation but something called adaptive recreation. A celebration and fundraiser are happening next week to help further enhance those adaptive recreation programs on September 8. During the celebration, people can partake in the following activities:
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Author Christopher Tallon talks about his new book, "Switchers"

West Michigan native Christopher Tallon just penned his first novel, "Switchers." The story follows a group of friends on their last day of school in an alternate version of 1996. "The kids must fight the elements, escape the switchers, and find a switching device, all while bouncing between two worlds....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Michigan State bests Western at Spartan Stadium to kick off season

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It was a family affair inside Spartan Stadium Friday night with Michigan State starting quarterback Payton Thorne facing off against his dad, Jeff Thorne, who is the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan. The Spartans hoped to kick off their season with a victory over a...
EAST LANSING, MI

