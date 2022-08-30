Read full article on original website
Fox17
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
Fox17
Fundraiser benefiting GR homeless shelter to treat donors to 5-course meal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fundraiser benefiting operations at Dégagé Ministries featuring celebrity chefs is scheduled to take place in Grand Rapids later this month. Breaking Bread will treat donors to a five-course meal made with local ingredients and a discussion on food security in the area, the nonprofit tells us.
Fox17
Muskegon animal shelter rescues kittens abandoned at car wash
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter helped rescue a litter of newborn kittens after they say someone left them at a car wash. Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven (HCW) says they are working to save them while seeking to reunite them with the mother, who the nonprofit says was also abandoned.
Fox17
Head to KDL for The Vibe: A Fundraiser for Kentwood's Adaptive Recreation Programs
Kentwood is a unique place because its Parks and Recreation Department offers not only general recreation but something called adaptive recreation. A celebration and fundraiser are happening next week to help further enhance those adaptive recreation programs on September 8. During the celebration, people can partake in the following activities:
Fox17
48th annual Harvest and Holiday Arts and Crafts Bazaar to be held Sept. 10
ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford church is holding its 48th annual Harvest and Holiday Arts and Crafts Bazaar next weekend!. The event is scheduled to be held at Our Lady of Consolation Church and School on Saturday, Sept. 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. =. Organizers say guests...
Fox17
Author Christopher Tallon talks about his new book, "Switchers"
West Michigan native Christopher Tallon just penned his first novel, "Switchers." The story follows a group of friends on their last day of school in an alternate version of 1996. "The kids must fight the elements, escape the switchers, and find a switching device, all while bouncing between two worlds....
Fox17
Michigan State bests Western at Spartan Stadium to kick off season
EAST LANSING, Mich. — It was a family affair inside Spartan Stadium Friday night with Michigan State starting quarterback Payton Thorne facing off against his dad, Jeff Thorne, who is the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan. The Spartans hoped to kick off their season with a victory over a...
