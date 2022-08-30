ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

CBS News

Trooper struck by alleged impaired driver in Hobart, Indiana

HOBART, Ind. (CBS) – A trooper was struck by an alleged impaired driver Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Police said around 3:40 a.m., the trooper performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of County Line Road. While seated in his patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated,...
HOBART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House

(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According...
ELKHART, IN
CBS Chicago

Gary orders closure of Lake Street beach due to 'unknown substance'

CHICAGO (CBS) – The city of Gary closed its Lake Street beach to the public on Friday due to the presence of what the mayor called an "unknown substance" in the water.Mayor Jerome Prince said in a statement he ordered the temporary closure Friday morning and it will remain closed on a "day-by-day" basis as the city runs tests and monitors the situation.Prince added that as of Friday morning, the city had not detected the unknown substance at Marquette Beach, which will remain open until further notice."We enjoy our amazing beaches in Gary, and we are happy to welcome every Gary resident and visitor to enjoy them," Prince said in the statement. "However, public safety is our top priority, and we extend that commitment to our beaches and parks."Prince said the city would keep the public informed with any developments.
GARY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Man Detained for Stabbings

(Michiana Shores, IN) - One man is dead, another seriously wounded in a stabbing yesterday near the Lake Michigan shoreline. About 9:30 a.m., emergency responders were called to the Michiana Shores area. Two men had been stabbed in the 300 block of Groveland Trail. Police said 64-year-old Denis Early later...
MICHIANA SHORES, IN
abc57.com

15 year old teen missing from Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
wjol.com

Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man

A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
NEW LENOX, IL
WNDU

Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
22 WSBT

Train hits vehicle in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A vehicle was hit by a westbound train early Friday morning in Mishawaka. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. just east of the intersection of Lincolnway East and Capital Avenue. Police say nobody was in the vehicle at the time of the collision, and no...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Clay High School on lockdown Friday in response to student fight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay High School was on a brief lockdown on Friday in response to a fight between students, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation. The St. Joseph County Police Department was called to the school at 11:20 a.m. for a fight involving three students. By...
SOUTH BEND, IN

