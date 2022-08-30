Read full article on original website
CBS News
Trooper struck by alleged impaired driver in Hobart, Indiana
HOBART, Ind. (CBS) – A trooper was struck by an alleged impaired driver Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Police said around 3:40 a.m., the trooper performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of County Line Road. While seated in his patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated,...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House
(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
Chicago Police Impound 7 Cars, Identify 44 More to be Seized After Illegal Street Racing Last Weekend
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Chicago police announced that they impounded at least seven vehicles accused of participating in illegal street racing last week, and said that nearly four dozen more have been targeted for impound. According to a social media post, authorities said that the vehicles were impounded...
WNDU
Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this...
abc57.com
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
WNDU
Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According...
Gary orders closure of Lake Street beach due to 'unknown substance'
CHICAGO (CBS) – The city of Gary closed its Lake Street beach to the public on Friday due to the presence of what the mayor called an "unknown substance" in the water.Mayor Jerome Prince said in a statement he ordered the temporary closure Friday morning and it will remain closed on a "day-by-day" basis as the city runs tests and monitors the situation.Prince added that as of Friday morning, the city had not detected the unknown substance at Marquette Beach, which will remain open until further notice."We enjoy our amazing beaches in Gary, and we are happy to welcome every Gary resident and visitor to enjoy them," Prince said in the statement. "However, public safety is our top priority, and we extend that commitment to our beaches and parks."Prince said the city would keep the public informed with any developments.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County Council questions coroner over rising autopsy costs
Porter County is seeing a big increase in what it's spending on autopsies. Coroner Cyndi Dykes says the number of autopsies increased by 10 percent in the first six months of the year, followed by 23 autopsies in July and August. "The autopsies are increasing. I do not have any...
95.3 MNC
Man wanted by LaPorte County authorities arrested in Florida
A man wanted out of LaPorte County on failure to appear charges was arrested in Florida. Timothy Bailey, 55, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear. It was back in March of 2021 when Bailey was ordered to surrender himself at the LaPorte County Jail, but he failed to report.
22 WSBT
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Detained for Stabbings
(Michiana Shores, IN) - One man is dead, another seriously wounded in a stabbing yesterday near the Lake Michigan shoreline. About 9:30 a.m., emergency responders were called to the Michiana Shores area. Two men had been stabbed in the 300 block of Groveland Trail. Police said 64-year-old Denis Early later...
abc57.com
15 year old teen missing from Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
wjol.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
abc57.com
Family of 12-year-old Rio Allred sues Elkhart school district for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The family of Rio Allred has filed a lawsuit against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death, violating Title IX and violating the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The family alleging students harassed Rio because of her hair loss and sexual orientation....
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
1 dead, 1 critical in South Side broad daylight shooting
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com
Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
22 WSBT
Train hits vehicle in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A vehicle was hit by a westbound train early Friday morning in Mishawaka. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. just east of the intersection of Lincolnway East and Capital Avenue. Police say nobody was in the vehicle at the time of the collision, and no...
abc57.com
Clay High School on lockdown Friday in response to student fight
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay High School was on a brief lockdown on Friday in response to a fight between students, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation. The St. Joseph County Police Department was called to the school at 11:20 a.m. for a fight involving three students. By...
