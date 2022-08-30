CHICAGO (CBS) – The city of Gary closed its Lake Street beach to the public on Friday due to the presence of what the mayor called an "unknown substance" in the water.Mayor Jerome Prince said in a statement he ordered the temporary closure Friday morning and it will remain closed on a "day-by-day" basis as the city runs tests and monitors the situation.Prince added that as of Friday morning, the city had not detected the unknown substance at Marquette Beach, which will remain open until further notice."We enjoy our amazing beaches in Gary, and we are happy to welcome every Gary resident and visitor to enjoy them," Prince said in the statement. "However, public safety is our top priority, and we extend that commitment to our beaches and parks."Prince said the city would keep the public informed with any developments.

GARY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO