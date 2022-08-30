Read full article on original website
Gary beach closed after 'unknown substance' detected: officials
The Lake Street beach in Gary is closed until further notice after some type of “unknown substance” was discovered in the water, city officials have announced.
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House
(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
abc57.com
Missing man found alive in wooded area near Toll Road Tuesday night
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man who had been reported missing out of Illinois was found alive in a wooded area near the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. The man, whose name has not been released, was located near the Toll Road and County...
hometownnewsnow.com
Vehicle Strikes La Porte Chain Store
(La Porte, IN) - It appears no injuries resulted from a motor vehicle striking the wall of a pharmacy this afternoon in La Porte. At about 12:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to CVS at 1407 Lincolnway. A small hole was left in the brick exterior of the structure while...
40 cents off per gallon of gas TODAY, Sept. 1
CHICAGO — In advance of the Labor Day weekend, Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas for three hours only. However if you live in Chicago, you’ll need to drive a bit to take advantage. The fuel station company made the announcement on Wednesday, noting the sale will only be available […]
Monticello man in critical condition after tree falls on truck during storm
Indiana State Police said a 22-year-old man was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound on S.R. 25 when a tree fell on top of the truck, trapping him inside.
Body is identified as man missing from towing vessel in Des Plaines River
The body of a boater reported missing Monday afternoon from a towing vessel in the Des Plaines River southwest of Joliet has been found, officials said.
95.3 MNC
WNDU
Stephen D. Woodrick
Stephen D. Woodrick, 59, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, August 28, 2022 at 1:05 pm in Franciscan Health. Michigan City. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Major Peter Mount officiating. Burial will...
fox32chicago.com
4 dead, including 14-year-old who was electrocuted, after damaging storms swept across the Midwest
CHICAGO - Monday's damaging storms are being blamed for at least four deaths, and a path of damage stretching from the southern plains to the Great Lakes. In the Michigan city of Monroe, police say a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted in her backyard after coming in contact with a downed powerline.
wjol.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
fox32chicago.com
Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
hometownnewsnow.com
Body That of Missing Man
(La Porte County, IN) - A body discovered outside La Porte was that of a man reported missing. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson identified the man as Brett Lawson. The 38-year-old Lawson was discovered last week in the 3000 block of West Small Road, not far from the fairgrounds.
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police investigating Mayor of Michigan City
A criminal investigation of Michigan City’s mayor. State Police are looking into an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry is said to have left the scene of an accident without reporting it. According to a crash report taken at the Ford dealership where Parry had taken his city owned...
Police: Indiana mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash […]
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Crash Victims Identified
(Michigan City, IN) - Two people killed in a motorcycle accident in Michigan City recently have been identified. According to the La Porte County Coroner’s Office, the victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser. The man and woman were from Greenup, Illinois. According to Michigan City Police,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Alcohol Related Charges in Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
