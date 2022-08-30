A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO