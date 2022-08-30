Read full article on original website
KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
Montgomery County man arrested after investigation around missing girl
A Jeffersonville man was arrested on Aug. 25 after an investigation surrounding a missing girl.
One Arrested, One Evading Police In Pikeville
This past Friday, an officer with the Pikeville Police spotted 22-year-old Jacob Vanover, of Pikeville, sitting in the passenger seat of a car- parked at a gas station. The officer recognized that Vanover was wanted on several warrants. The officer approached the vehicle, asking Vanover to step out, informing him...
17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
WTVQ
Police charge juvenile with murder after overnight Devonport Drive shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Juan Mondono Fonseca. Lexington police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of the overnight shooting on Devonport Drive. The juvenile was taken into custody on the scene and is now charged with murder and possession of a...
KSP: Perry County inmate escapes custody
Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Perry County.
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
Former Lexington nurse charged with murder appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nurse accused of killing her patient was in court Friday morning. Eyvette Hunter is accused of killing James Morris while working as his nurse. Hunter appeared in custody for her arraignment in Circuit Court. The former nurse is charged with murder, but Friday morning...
Pike man arrested after deputy finds him with gun at school
PHELPS, Ky. — A Pike County man was arrested Thursday, after he allegedly showed up at a school with a loaded gun. A sheriff’s deputy received a report that 45-year-old Bucky Smith, of Phelps, was on Phelps High School property acting strange and talking loudly. Smith had previously been told not to return to the school.
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
Man found guilty of murder in fiery Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing a homeless man with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been found guilty. According to the Herald Leader, the jury found Nathaniel Harper guilty Wednesday afternoon in the murder of Anthony Tyrone Moore. On August 29,...
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
Inmate who walked away from worksite found
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Hazard Police Department have found an inmate who walked away from a worksite Thursday afternoon. Police said they were told by the Kentucky River Regional Jail that 33-year-old Tommy Kuhl walked away from a work release program while weed-eating at the cemetery in front of Christopher Church of God.
JOHNSON COUNTY GRAND JURY PRODUCES ELEVEN INDICTMENTS AGAINST TEN PEOPLE IN AUGUST SESSIONS
AUGUST 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. A Johnson County grand jury on Wednesday, August 17, has returned eleven (11) indictments against ten (10) individuals, including that of a case of a Paintsville, KY. man following a January 15, 2022 incident in which he allegedly climbed through a family’s window and raped a teenage girl.
‘It could have turned into a bad situation’: Pike County man behind bars after bringing gun near school campus
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Pike County was arrested on Thursday after he brought a loaded handgun near school property. At Phelps High School, following a chilling call from a passerby who said he was “pacing and acting weird”, the School Resource Officer (SRO), who was also a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy, responded and approached the man when he realized he had a gun.
Pike man accused of beating girlfriend with board, crowbar
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man was arrested on a felony assault charge, after being accused of severely beating his girlfriend on two occasions. John Collins, 25, of Red Creek Road, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of second-degree assault. He is accused of beating his girlfriend...
Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges
A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
Louisa, Kentucky Man arrested after Undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Investigation
ASHLAND, KY (August 30, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, KSP Post 14 arrested a Lawrence County resident on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation. The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence...
Year after big FBI search, Crystal Rogers' family remains hopeful answers are coming
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Seven years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her mother is still waiting for justice. Sitting outside her Nelson County home, Sherry Ballard said Thursday, "As soon as the FBI stepped in, I expected something right away. It's kind of disappointing." This time last year,...
