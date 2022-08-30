Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local small businesses expect to benefit from return of Japanese visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s tourism industry is getting a big boost this week after Japan further relaxes its travel restrictions. But some experts think that Japanese visitor arrivals in Hawaii won’t return to pre-pandemic levels for a while. “I think the increase is going to be there. But...
KITV.com
Two Hawaii coffee shops make Yelp's list of best coffee in the country
Two Hawaii coffee shops have made the list of the best coffee shops in the U.S. and Canada, according to the website Yelp. Vigilante Artisan Coffee, in Lahaina, Maui, and Koana, in Mountain View on the Big Island, were both in the top 50 coffee shops in the U.S. and Canada.
These Hawaii coffee shops made Top 100 list in US
Whether you like your coffee hot, iced, black, sweet, creamy or blended, there's something for everyone on Yelp's list of Top 100 Coffee Shops in the United States.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas or groceries: How locals budget amid inflation
"And don't be afraid to shop cheap either. No one is going to judge you for it," UH Manoa student Riley Peterson said.
LIST: Top 10 spicy food eateries in Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best spicy food eateries within a region and came out with their list of the best spicy food in and around Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
hawaiinewsnow.com
More stable trade wind conditions moving in
Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIST: Yelp’s 10 Best Pupus on Maui
Yelp ranks the best pupu spots within a region and came out with their list of best pupu near Kihei for August 2022.
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
KITV.com
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Open House: Private terrace at condo in Waikiki and lovely home in Makakilo
HONOLULU (HI Now) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings. Welcome to your own private tropical oasis in Waikiki! One of only four...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund
Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has lifted its call for power conservation for Hawaii Island customers on Friday. That’s because the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy, is back online. The company said customers may resume their normal use of electricity. HECO previously asked customers to scale...
How do cafes and restaurants in Hawaii keep afloat?
COVID hit businesses and restaurants hard and many were forced to shut down. So how are some of the newer restaurants staying afloat?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - meteorologist...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moʻopuna
Kyle Chinen breaks down the weekend's big high school games. There are a number of big battles including Kahuku vs Punahou. Not what he expected, a Big Island groom got a big surprise when he was expecting to see his beautiful bride for the first time. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Chef Ming Tsai talks Iron Chef, his ties to Hawaii and 2 minute fried rice
The calls follow a crash between a moped and a car that left the moped rider in critical condition. Hilo Medical Center has about the same number of beds as it did when it opened nearly 40 years ago. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Here's how you can avoid...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Major changes at Maui’s main airport to minimize congestion
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major changes are being made at Maui’s main airport to relieve the congestion. Airport officials say approximately 26,000 travelers currently pass through the Kahului Airport each day – surpassing pre-pandemic counts. One of the changes include a dedicated TSA PreCheck checkpoint which includes two lanes....
Getting your driver’s license on Oahu? See new rules
The new rules went into effect Thursday, Sept. 1.
Comments / 0