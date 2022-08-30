ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hawaiinewsnow.com

Local small businesses expect to benefit from return of Japanese visitors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s tourism industry is getting a big boost this week after Japan further relaxes its travel restrictions. But some experts think that Japanese visitor arrivals in Hawaii won’t return to pre-pandemic levels for a while. “I think the increase is going to be there. But...
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
hawaiinewsnow.com

More stable trade wind conditions moving in

Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund

Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has lifted its call for power conservation for Hawaii Island customers on Friday. That’s because the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy, is back online. The company said customers may resume their normal use of electricity. HECO previously asked customers to scale...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins

A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - meteorologist...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moʻopuna

Kyle Chinen breaks down the weekend's big high school games. There are a number of big battles including Kahuku vs Punahou. Not what he expected, a Big Island groom got a big surprise when he was expecting to see his beautiful bride for the first time. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas....
hawaiinewsnow.com

Major changes at Maui’s main airport to minimize congestion

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major changes are being made at Maui’s main airport to relieve the congestion. Airport officials say approximately 26,000 travelers currently pass through the Kahului Airport each day – surpassing pre-pandemic counts. One of the changes include a dedicated TSA PreCheck checkpoint which includes two lanes....
